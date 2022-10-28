GenH2 Announces Full Line-Up of Events to Support Local Space Coast Community this Holiday Season

Titusville-Based Hydrogen Infrastructure Leader Supports Family Events All Year Long

TITUSVILLE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --GenH2, an industry leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions, today announced a lineup of holiday events that the Titusville-headquartered company is supporting over the next few months. GenH2 is committed to supporting community events throughout the space coast, all year long.

"We are proud that we have built our headquarters in Titusville, where so many of our employees and their families have lived and flourished over the years," said Greg Gosnell, President of GenH2. "We are thrilled to participate in a number of events this Holiday season benefitting local non-profit organizations as we believe in giving back to our community every chance we have. At the end of the day, a close community is a strong community."

GenH2 will be supporting the following community events:

Gibson Youth Fall Festival

On October 30th from 2pm to 6pm, GenH2 will be joining multiple local organizations in creating a "Trunk or Treat" Halloween for the Titusville Community Fall Festival at the Gibson Center. GenH2 will be providing all the candy for this free family event featuring entertainment for the entire family including, a trunk or treat, costume contest, bounce houses, games, food trucks, and more.

32nd Annual YMCA Golf Tournament

GenH2 is pleased to be a Banquet Sponsor of the 32nd Annual Titusville Golf Classic, taking place on November 18 at The Great Outdoors Golf Club beginning at 10:30 am, with Dinner and Awards at 6:00 pm. The event benefits the Titusville YMCA, a critical part of improving the lives of local residents by providing lifesaving services and programs like food distribution events, swim lessons, out-of-school enrichment, and other family programming.

13th Annual Space Coast Basket Brigade

Volunteers from GenH2 will join the fun at the 13th Annual Space Coast Basket Brigade, taking place on November 19 and 20 from 10am to 4 pm at the Viera High School. At this family event, over 2,000 community members come together to package, decorate and personally deliver more than 3,500 Thanksgiving baskets to families in need in the local community and ensure that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. As a Spotlight Plus Sponsor, GenH2 will also provide holiday meals for five families and five children.

Brevard County North, Florida "Toys for Tots" Toy Drive

GenH2 will participate in the Brevard County North, Florida "Toys for Tots" Toy Drive by accepting toy donations at the company's headquarters (5200 S. Washington Ave, Titusville, FL 32780) from November 28 to December 9, 2022. Donation boxes will be open to the public Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm. This year more than 3,000 children in the Brevard County North area will benefit from the program.

