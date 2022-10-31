The Lukens Company Launches New Podcast

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lukens Company (TLC), an industry-leading marketing agency that provides expert direct response, donor development, and fundraising strategies, today announced the release of their new aptly titled podcast: Fundraising TLC.

Hosted by John Cunneen, TLC's Vice President of Catholic Institutions, Fundraising TLC will center around fundraising within the faith-based space and feature a variety of marketing experts and Catholic leaders.

"I am thrilled that we can finally reveal what we've been working on," said Seth Colton, President & Managing Partner at TLC. "This podcast is in such capable hands with John at the helm. I know that it will be a valuable resource to fundraisers everywhere."

The ultimate goal of the podcast is to provide listeners with actionable tactics to enhance their donor engagement and unleash new waves of generosity. "It's been incredibly fun and rewarding to sit down with friends and colleagues to explore some of the biggest questions and obstacles that fundraisers face today," recalls Cunneen. "More than that, these conversations shed light on some donor development strategies that can often be overlooked. I'm excited to share these insights and help organizations harness tools they likely already have to take their fundraising efforts to the next level."

The first episode of season 1 drops today, with new episodes each following Monday. Be sure to subscribe and listen wherever you get your podcasts.

To learn more about Fundraising TLC, visit www.fundraisingtlc.com.

ABOUT THE LUKENS COMPANY

The Lukens Company (TLC) is an award-winning full-service marketing agency that provides expert direct response, donor development, and fundraising services to nonprofits, cultural institutions, advocacy groups, and faith-based organizations. Since our founding in 1986, our passionate team of creatives have partnered with cause-oriented organizations seeking innovative, data-driven strategies to achieve bold goals that change the world for the better. Our 35+ years of experience across a diverse client base enables us to deliver unique, compelling multichannel campaigns that captivate audiences and yield transformative results… all while being delivered with an unparalleled commitment to our clients' missions.

