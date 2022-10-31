Oklahoma Complete Health to Bring Mobile Medical Units to Seminole County Wellness Screening Event

First 100 attendees will receive a $20 gift card to Cash Savers

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma Complete Health is mobilizing community resources to bring a free community screening event to Seminole County. Working with the Seminole County Health Department and the City of Seminole, Oklahoma Complete Health will host a community wellness event at the Reynolds Wellness Center on Nov. 4 from 2 to 6 p.m. The event is open to children and adults and the first 100 attendees will receive a $20 gift card to Cash Savers.

As the holiday season approaches, Oklahoma Complete Health is encouraging everyone to get healthy for the holidays with medical, dental and vision screenings. The event will provide preventive health screenings along with community resources like shelf-stable food distribution and formula and diaper distribution. Community Health representatives will be onsite to meet with participants to assess additional services needed.

"We are excited to organize this event for the Seminole community and bring access to preventive care and community resources on a large scale," said Clay Franklin, President and CEO of Oklahoma Complete Health.

Additional community organizations joining Oklahoma Complete Health for this event include Seminole County Health Department, Oklahoma Dental Foundation, Liberty Dental, Lion's Club of Seminole, OU Health, Community Market, Infant Crisis Services, Hunger Free Oklahoma, Seminole Nation, Seminole Library, and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee, Seminole Campus.

About Oklahoma Complete Health

Oklahoma Complete Health is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Oklahomans through a range of health insurance solutions. Oklahoma Complete Health serves our communities by focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan (Ambetter) and its Medicare Advantage Plan (Wellcare). Oklahoma Complete Health is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. For more information visit www.oklahomacompletehealth.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Oklahoma Complete Health