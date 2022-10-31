TENNECO TO NAME NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Jeff Stafeil to join company upon close of Tenneco's acquisition

SKOKIE Ill., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) announces the expected appointment of Jeff Stafeil as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, contingent upon the close of the transaction. Mr. Stafeil will replace Matti Masanovich, who will depart as Tenneco's CFO upon consummation of the transaction.

"I want to thank Matti Masanovich for the significant contributions made as CFO and as a member of Tenneco's senior executive team," said Jim Voss, who will join Tenneco as the company's Chief Executive Officer at the close of the acquisition. "His leadership helped the company navigate through an unprecedented business environment in the near term, while successfully advancing the company's long-term strategies."

"I am also very pleased to welcome Jeff to Tenneco," added Voss. "The company's executive leadership team and our global finance group will benefit from his strong automotive industry experience and his deep background leading finance functions with a sharp focus on creating value for stakeholders."

Stafeil will join Tenneco from Adient PLC, a leading global OE supplier of automotive seating components and systems. He has three decades of global leadership and financial management experience, working mainly with global automotive suppliers, public companies and private equity firms, and business consultancies.

Since 2016, Stafeil served as Adient's executive vice president and chief financial officer, responsible for all financial activities including treasury, tax and audit as well as information technology. Prior to that, he worked at global automotive electronics supplier Visteon, where he was executive vice president and chief financial officer. Stafeil also has held a series of domestic and international executive finance roles within the automotive sector. He also held management positions at Booz Allen Hamilton, Peterson Consulting and Ernst & Young.

"I'm excited to join the team at this critical time for our company and for the automotive industry," said Jeff Stafeil. "Tenneco has a range of value creation opportunities and I see the company very well positioned to benefit from megatrends that continue to reshape the global automotive industry."

