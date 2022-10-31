Zefr launches Brand Safety and Suitability Reporting (BSRP) on YouTube, Providing Advertisers With Third-Party Measurement Directly Mapped to GARM Brand Safety and Suitability Framework

Zefr's measurement product on YouTube reinforces the industry commitment towards media responsibility

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zefr announced the general availability of its brand safety and suitability reporting product on YouTube for North America, for campaign measurement with full mapping to the Global Alliance of Responsible Media (GARM) framework. As part of YouTube's BSRP program, clients will gain access to Zefr's measurement via Google Ads Data Hub (ADH) for additional transparency into their content adjacencies on YouTube.

Zefr is a technology company that provides content targeting solutions for brands advertising on YouTube. (PRNewsfoto/Zefr) (PRNewswire)

This announcement comes on the heels of the three-year anniversary of the GARM, which has laid out clear policies and definitions for brand safety and brand suitability categories for platforms, brands, and agencies. YouTube was the first platform to achieve MRC accreditation for content level brand safety, and recently announced achieving that milestone for the second straight year.

"Kudos to YouTube and Zefr for their constant innovation and collaboration in providing transparency to advertisers, aligned with the GARM safety and suitability framework," said Rob Rakowitz, Initiative Lead, GARM. "The work of media responsibility is never over, and this product enables a more responsible media ecosystem for users and advertisers."

With Zefr's new BSRP product, advertisers will gain further access to brand safety and suitability measurement across GARM content categories and risk levels for YouTube in-stream ad campaigns.This is in addition to Zefr's existing YouTube Measurement Program ("YTMP") relationship which covers brand suitability and contextual targeting, adding additional measurement capabilities for advertisers on YouTube.

"GARM's continued momentum is bringing much needed clarity and huge momentum in media responsibility, and we're thrilled to offer advertisers a measurement product on YouTube that directly maps back to these critical standards."said Rich Raddon, co-CEO, Zefr. "YouTube should be commended for their ongoing commitment to embrace the GARM standards across all facets of their platform."

Zefr's product will be first available in US and Canada in GA, with additional market availability throughout the coming quarters.

