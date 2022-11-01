To All A Good Nut! Make the Season Flavorful With PLANTERS® Limited-Edition Holiday Varieties

Purchase PLANTERS® Peanuts for a Chance to Win $10,000 and a Visit From the MR. PEANUT® Character and the Nutmobile Vehicle at Your Upcoming Party

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This season, the MR. PEANUT® character is bringing PLANTERS® nuts to the center of holiday gatherings with new, decadent, limited-edition treats and returning holiday classics. The makers of the PLANTERS® brand have something to please every snack nut fan, including:

NEW PLANTERS ® Butter Cinnamon Pecans are a perfect indulgent snack. Each pecan delivers a touch of sweet without sacrificing the nut's delicious freshly roasted flavor and crunch.

NEW PLANTERS ® Cocoa Almonds combine the toasty taste of almonds with the intensity of dark chocolate for a harmony of rich flavors.

PLANTERS ® Brittle Nut Medley is a symphony of flavors, featuring honey roasted peanuts, yogurt-covered raisins, peanut brittle, pretzels and cashews.

PLANTERS ® Holiday Nut Crunch is a refreshing holiday favorite featuring roasted nuts, including almonds, cashews and peanuts for that savory goodness and nutty crunch you crave.

PLANTERS ® Winter Spiced Mix is a fabulous fireside snack, including honey roasted peanuts, almonds, honey roasted sesame sticks, cashews and pecans with a hint of sea salt.

PLANTERS® Holiday Trio Pack is here for the peanut lovers, with cocktail peanuts, Honey Roasted peanuts and SWEET 'N CRUNCHY® peanuts that liven up holiday get-togethers and stocking stuffers.

These convenient and resealable flavorful crowd favorites are available beginning in November at grocery stores nationwide for the holiday season, while supplies last.

A bowl filled with PLANTERS® nuts is the key to any great party, and with the PLANTERS® brand "To All A Good Nut" in-store sweepstakes, one lucky host can leave the party planning to the MR. PEANUT® character so they can spend more time with their party guests! The iconic legume will arrive with his 27-foot-long Nutmobile vehicle, co-host the party, and award a $10,000 cash prize to take festivities to a whole new level.

For a chance to win, purchase limited-edition PLANTERS® Holiday Varieties and enter by Dec. 31, 2022. At planters.com/holiday, get a shot at thousands of other PLANTERS® branded holiday prizes, seek recipe inspiration for upcoming entertaining, and track the MR. PEANUT® character and his Nutmobile vehicle on their holiday travels. Click here for full rules.

"The nut bowl is at the center of holiday celebrations, and the PLANTERS® brand has brought revelers together for over 100 years," said Zeeshan Tarique, Senior Brand Manager. "Our limited-edition holiday varieties make hosting easy, and one lucky party planner will get to have the ultimate entertainer, the MR. PEANUT® character, by their side for a truly unforgettable shellebration."

