Caddie launches their warranty module on its platform for home service contractors.

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas, Texas based Caddie Contractor Solutions (Caddie) is launching a multi-module service contractor platform that helps businesses increase profitability, productivity, and growth of their company through a variety of technology based tools and support services. Caddie will launch in the major Texas markets Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio and expand into the other major U.S. markets over the coming months.

The founders of Caddie, Evan Myers and Brandon Bohannan, are industry experts and understand the complexity of running a service company and how time consuming it can be to find the right solutions to start and manage a home service business. "Much like a caddie to a golfer, we want to help contractors navigate their way through today's increasingly technical world," says Evan Myers, co-founder of Caddie.

"We are taking our experience from building and selling a home service and warranty company and bringing those solutions to contractors," explains Brandon Bohannan , co-founder at Caddie. "From our flagship warranty product, to more affordable phone and internet, liability insurance, equipment buying power, lead qualification, technician field support, and much more. Our platform will give companies of any size access to tools that we hand select to save them money and increase productivity."

Evan and Brandon were the founders of Fixd, a residential home warranty and home service company started in 2015. Fixd was acquired by Angi Home Services in 2019. Prior to Fixd, Evan and Brandon co-founded a conglomerate of warranty sales and administration companies in the home services industry.

"Running a service company is no small task. We wish we had a Caddie there to help guide us on all of the different processes and technologies at our disposal to maximize our efficiency when we started our service company ," states Myers. "Now, we can pass that knowledge on and help save other business owners time and money."

Caddie is launching with four key modules to start- warranty, phone and internet, business insurance, and lead qualification. They will be quickly adding additional modules in the coming months. Their flagship warranty product is the first subscription based service contract platform that gives contractors multiple insurance options and flexible pricing based on performance.

"The cool thing about our warranty product is that the pricing flexes based on the contractor's quality of work. For example, a contractor that has very little claims will see their pricing decrease, and a contractor that has a lot of claims will see their pricing increase. In addition, larger contractors will have the option to move into our captive warranty program in order to take advantage of massive tax benefits." said Bohannan.

About Caddie

Caddie provides in-house software solutions and connects businesses with a variety of third party services that help make running a service company easier, more profitable and more efficient. Contractors can subscribe to one or more modules through our site. Our dedicated support team ensures contractors are trained and acquainted with each module before getting started and throughout the life of the subscription.

For more information, visit: https://caddie.services/

