Fat Brain Toys Launches Their 2022 Holiday Gift Guide

ELKHORN, Neb., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fat Brain Toys, one of the nation's leading direct-to-consumer toy companies, today announces the launch of their 2022 Holiday Gift Guide. Organized by category, including Best Family Games, Building & Construction, Montessori Toys, Pretend Play, and more, and curated entirely by customer feedback, the gift guide makes holiday shopping incredibly quick, easy, and stress-free.

Besides the basic toy categories, customers will also find a "Hottest Toys of 2022" list for finding the most popular toys of the season, categories based on price – including Gifts Under $25, Gifts Under $50, and Gifts Under $100 – as well as a quick-find function where customers can input their child's age and the desired price range. Plus, there is a free printable wish list for kids to fill out and mail to Santa!

"One of the biggest goals of the gift guide, and for us as a company, is to make it easy for consumers to find unique, open-ended gifts that both entertain and educate," says Mark Carson, co-founder of Fat Brain Toys. "The Fat Brain Elf Crew is stocked up and ready for the holidays to begin!"

The Fat Brain Toys 2022 Holiday Gift Guide can be found at the web address https://www.fatbraintoys.com/holidaygiftguide/.

About Fat Brain Toys:

Fat Brain Toys is one of the nation's leading direct-to-consumer toy companies. Unlike mainstream alternatives, Fat Brain Toys creates and curates quality toys, games, and clever gifts that enable children to learn through pure, authentic play. Fat Brain Toys' products are available at leading retailers around the world, including their own website, www.fatbraintoys.com. Fat Brain Toys is a family-operated business based in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

