Galen Hope Achieves Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval

Prestigious accreditation recognizes Galen Hope for providing the highest quality mental health and eating disorders treatment

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galen Hope, an evidence-based treatment program for adults and adolescents with eating disorders and complex mental health conditions, is pleased to announce it has been awarded the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Behavioral Health Care.

Galen Hope mental health and eating disorder treatment program logo (PRNewswire)

To receive this prestigious designation, Galen Hope underwent a rigorous on-site review and demonstrated that it meets the highest national standards for safety and quality of patient care.

Founded by Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, a nationally recognized psychiatrist, and clinical psychologist Dr. Amy Boyers, Galen Hope provides comprehensive mental health and eating disorder treatment in an inclusive, affirming therapeutic environment.

"We are delighted to receive the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval," says Oliver-Pyatt. "Our clinical team works every day to help our clients achieve lasting healing, by offering the most effective, evidence-based therapies and best practices in the mental health and eating disorders fields."

Intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization programs

Galen Hope offers several tiers of care, including partial hospitalization (PHP) and intensive outpatient (IOP) programs, to meet the needs of clients and their families during every stage of healing and recovery from complex mental health conditions and eating disorders such as anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating disorder. Supported housing is available for PHP clients.

Galen Hope's treatment approach emphasizes high-frequency individual therapy and community integration to help clients build the connections and confidence they need to thrive outside of the treatment center.

"I am so proud, collectively and individually, of our staff for their efforts every day to make Galen Hope the best program, it can be. Our Joint Commission accreditation was validation and acknowledgement of all the hard work that has gone into making Galen Hope an exceptional treatment center," Boyers says.

The Joint Commission's standards are developed by health care providers, measurement experts and patients. Informed by scientific literature and expert consensus, the standards help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance. The accreditation process lasts several months, and includes site visits to evaluate care and treatment, and interviews with staff.

"At Galen Hope, we go beyond treating symptoms. We help our clients get well by identifying what's meaningful to them and rediscovering their strengths," Oliver-Pyatt says. "Through this process of self-discovery, we support our clients in building the foundation for a full and thriving life."

About Galen Hope

Galen Hope provides individualized, flexible, and evidence-based eating disorder, mental health, and dual diagnosis treatment for adults and adolescents. Led by renowned psychiatrist Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt and clinical psychologist Dr. Amy Boyers, Galen Hope offers partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs with community integration and support for families at our treatment center in Coral Gables, FL. Galen Hope's mission is to profoundly impact the lives of our clients, by providing attuned, meaningful, and compassionate care in an environment that affirms each individual's experiences while building a sense of connection and belonging. Our approach is grounded in high-frequency individual therapy and a focus on supporting clients as they reintegrate into the community-based aspects of their lives. For information, call (888) 592-1817 or visit galenhope.com.

