Hennessey Venom F5 Concept Chronograph Tributes Venom F5 Hypercar

Inaugural Hennessey chronograph enriches Rolex Daytona 4130 with hypercar-inspired features

Each limited-edition timepiece is inscribed with an individual Venom F5 chassis number

Remarkable sapphire crystal case highlights chronograph's engineering in 360 degrees

SEALY, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessey Special Vehicles, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer, has partnered with Paris-based watch experts Skeleton Concept to issue the Hennessey Venom F5 Concept, a limited-edition chronograph inspired by and paired to – via an inscribed chassis number – an individual Venom F5 hypercar.

For more than 30 years, Hennessey has been obsessed with speed. Following its Venom F5 hypercar launch – a 1,817 bhp vehicle engineered to exceed 300 mph – the company has created a timepiece inspired by speed that champions extreme engineering and the American spirit.

This passion for the pinnacle of engineering motivated the creation of a completely clear sapphire crystal case, which enables a 360-degree view of the intricate engineering of the Rolex 4130 caliber. Echoing the hypercar's lightweight carbon fiber chassis, the watch bezel is made of the same material and engraved with a high-contrast tachymetric scale, allowing the wearer to measure average speeds of up to 400 km/h. The band is color-matched to the exterior hue of the vehicle with which it is paired.

Alex Roys, Hennessey COO: "Hennessey has enhanced the engineering of high-performance vehicles for more than 30 years, a process that led ultimately to the creation of our $3M hypercar – the Hennessey Venom F5. The car pushes the boundary of possibility through advanced engineering, a parallel we've brought to the watch that heroes engineering with its unique and beautiful sapphire case."

The sapphire case begins as aluminum oxide, which is heated until molten (more than 1,700°C) and then carefully cooled into a crystalline block. After it is inspected and deemed flawless, it is mounted on a five-axis lathe and machined 24 hours a day, for over 30 days. The resulting piece, which has excellent optical properties, is then carefully inspected and polished.

The chronograph's features are activated by precision screw down pushers that have been engineered to deliver satisfying feedback. This mirrors the steering wheel-mounted gear-shift paddles of the F5 that are similarly tactile and mechanical.

Priced at $200,000, each chronograph features a sport band bracelet in the color of the car on which it is based. Furthering this connection, the underside of the sapphire case is inscribed with the corresponding car's chassis number and is encircles by the phrase 'The American Dream Never Sleeps.'

The Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar

The Hennessey Venom F5 is a bespoke mid-engine hypercar engineered to exceed 300 mph while delivering unparalleled performance and the world's most exhilarating driving experience.

Assembled in the USA, the Venom F5 utilizes a carbon fiber monocoque passenger tub with aluminum alloy subframes covered in a carbon fiber skin. Credit the painstaking attention to detail for lowering mass – the two-passenger coupe has a dry weight of just 2,998 lbs.

The Venom F5 boasts a custom 6.6-litre, twin- turbocharged, V8 engine dubbed 'Fury'. Under full boost, the engine develops a phenomenal 1,817 horsepower and 1,192 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a 7-speed automated gearbox. Acceleration is astonishing and relentless – Hennessey targets an independently validated top speed of more than 300 mph.

Power and top speed dominated the design parameters, but the crucial engineering goal was to deliver peerless performance, methodically honed dynamics, and a truly visceral experience behind the wheel. The Venom F5 project is overseen by the company Founder and CEO John Hennessey, who has spent the past 30 years making fast cars faster.

Each of the exclusive timepieces is backed by a five-year Hennessey warranty, providing the same high standard of reassurance as the Rolex on which it is based. Available for international shipping, the new Hennessey Venom F5 Concept is available now directly from Hennessey. Potential customers should contact the F5 team by calling +1 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com.

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from a wide variety of brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 85 team members, and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 hypercar sold out in 2021, with customer deliveries taking place from 2021-2023. The F5 coupe was joined by a Roadster variant in 2022, also boasting 1,817 bhp and capable of speeds in excess of 300 mph. The company is delivering like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster'. HennesseySpecialVehicles.com | HennesseyPerformance.com

About Skeleton Concept

Based in Paris, France, Skeleton Concept personalizes the authentic timepieces entrusted by its customers, by revealing and sublimating their horological skeleton – principally their case as well as the movement that composes them. This exclusive creative work is the result of the know-how of its craftsmen and master watchmakers, which is carried out in accordance with the essence of the manufacturers of the original brand.

Skeleton Concept is a handcraft atelier that specializes in watch customization. They neither manufacture and / or sell timepieces. Skeleton Concept is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with Rolex SA or any of its subsidiaries. The personalization of watches is carried out meticulously, while staying true to the essence of the original brand manufacturer.

