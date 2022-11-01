Is Cyber Monday the New Black Friday? Survey Reveals 2022 Holiday Shopping Trends

A survey conducted by Drive Research reveals where, when, and how much people will shop during Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday 2022.

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 80 percent of consumers will shop during Cyber Week 2022 in a new online survey about holiday shopping by Drive Research. But only 32% of people said they will shop in person on Black Friday – a 9% decrease from 2021.

A national survey of 1,000+ consumers reveals where, when, and how much people will shop during Cyber Week 2022.

Survey data collected from over 1,000 consumers across the U.S. in October show that the majority of people will shop on Cyber Monday (64%) – a 42% increase from 2021. It will be the second most popular shopping day during Thanksgiving weekend, behind those shopping online for Black Friday (69%).

Online retailers like Amazon (80%), Target (51%), and Walmart (50%) can expect to see the greatest amount of sales as they are the top selected stores consumers will shop online during Cyber Week.

It's a substantial percentage that only highlights the decline of the Black Friday "experience," which once famously involved waking up at 3 AM and waiting in 2-hour lines for good discounts. In fact, of those Black Friday shopping in-person this year, 46% will not wait in a line that is more than 30 minutes to enter a store, and 32% are only willing to wait 30 to 60 minutes.

Although the overall trend for physical retailers isn't looking up, not all hope is lost. Nearly half of consumers said shopping malls will be important for their 2022 holiday shopping needs (47%). So much so, shopping malls were the 3rd largest retail location shoppers reported they'll be visiting in person on Black Friday (34%), behind Target (58%) and Walmart (62%).

To encourage more in-person sales, brick-and-mortar locations should consider offering customers the option to buy online and pick up in-store. Over half of consumers (54%) agreed they are more likely to shop at stores that offer BOPUS capabilities this holiday season.

