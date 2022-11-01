Full list of this season's holiday must-haves featured on OprahDaily.com

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHINERY announced today that the Radiance Wash is included in 2022 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list , featured on OprahDaily.com and in the Winter issue of O Quarterly, on newsstands November 1. The Oprah's Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide with the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. This year's list features a variety of wonderful items for you and your loved ones, most of which have been selected from small businesses. To shop the full list of items please visit: https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprah-favorite-things-2022 . SHINERY Radiance Wash will be available for purchase at Amazon.com, Nordstrom.com (and select Nordstrom locations nationwide), www.shinery.com , and in the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon's store at amazon.com/oprah , as well as via the Amazon shopping app for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere.

SHINERY (PRNewswire)

SHINERY RADIANCE WASH SELECTED AS ONE OF OPRAH'S FAVORITE THINGS 2022

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com , "A female-founded and veteran-operated business had a gem of an idea: hand soap that cleans your jewelry at the same time—so you don't have to take off your rings and risk losing them while washing! What a cute, useful present for anyone who loves to really sparkle."

SHINERY disrupted the jewelry care category with the launch of the Radiance Wash, the innovative hand soap specifically designed to clean jewelry while you wash your hands. You no longer need to take off jewelry or have a separate jewelry cleaning routine. Safe on all diamonds, moissanites, morganites, gemstones, precious metals, fashion and antique jewelry, SHINERY is formulated with plant-based surfactants that carefully wash away all the gunk that sits on your hands all day- sanitizer, lotion, sunscreen, dirt, pollution without any harmful ingredients.

How did Shinery come to be? Founder & CEO of SHINERY, Brea Fullerton spent years looking for a clean, convenient, and effective product that didn't exist — a way to safely keep her jewelry clean. She spent over a year working with top chemists and formulators to develop SHINERY's collection of jewelry care products (which includes Radiance Wash, Radiance Towelettes and Illuminating Pom).

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 104 items on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes ( https://www.oprahdaily.com/12days-2022 ) which runs from November 11 through November 22.

The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring the SHINERY Radiance Wash on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 1.

ABOUT SHINERY

SHINERY is the innovative jewelry cleaner formulated with plant-based ingredients designed to be used while wearing jewelry to also restore sparkle and shine. Free of harmful ingredients, SHINERY is safe on all diamonds, moissanites, morganites, gemstones, precious metals, fashion and antique jewelry as it carefully washes away all the gunk that sits on your hands all day- sanitizer, lotion, sunscreen, dirt, pollution. Founder & CEO, Brea Fullerton, worked with top chemists and formulators to develop SHINERY's original collection of jewelry care products: Radiance Wash, Illuminating Pom, and Radiance Towelettes. Each product was specifically created to completely transform the way you think about jewelry care. Clear in the conviction that jewelry is a crucial way we express ourselves to others, Fullerton is determined to help each and every one of us shine a little brighter. SHINERY Radiance Wash ($28) is available for purchase via www.amazon.com , www.Nordstrom.com (select Nordstrom locations nationwide), and www.shinery.com ,

