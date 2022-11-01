Tarkett Re-Launches Renowned Johnsonite Brand

SOLON, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A worldwide leader in sustainable and innovative flooring solutions, Tarkett North America has re-launched its popular Johnsonite brand of resilient flooring, wall base, stairwell management systems and finishing accessories.

Throughout much of its history and since becoming part of the Tarkett family in 2005, Johnsonite has delivered the broadest portfolio of high-performance, resilient flooring surfaces and accessories in the industry. (PRNewswire)

Throughout much of its history and since becoming part of the Tarkett family in 2005, Johnsonite has delivered the broadest portfolio of high-performance, resilient flooring surfaces and accessories in the industry. With practical solutions and healthier materials that support every stage of the project—from specification, to installation, to maintenance—Johnsonite is able to deliver beautifully functional spaces that support the people who live, learn, work and heal in them every day.

"Johnsonite's industry-leading portfolio of products and accessories have continually earned our customers' trust by delivering unmatched design flexibility and reliable performance in high-traffic commercial spaces," said Jason McKee, senior director, resilient product management for Tarkett North America. "In re-launching this respected brand, we are committed to delivering the Johnsonite brand promise and building on the many reasons Johnsonite customers have sought out these products for decades."

Johnsonite offers a broad standard portfolio of 114 colors, which include 32 ColorMatch® options and eight metallics, plus unlimited opportunities for customization with quick lead times and low minimums. The entire portfolio combines to create the broadest offering of colors, patterns, textures and profiles in the category. Additionally, Tarkett's ColorMatch system ensures lot-to-lot consistency across all rubber flooring, finishing borders and accessories for easy design cohesion throughout a space.

All Johnsonite products are made in America and contribute to healthy indoor environments due to their low VOCs and because they don't require harsh chemicals to clean. Supporting any project's sustainability goals, many Johnsonite products are Cradle to Cradle Certified® on the basis of five criteria: material health; product circularity; renewable energy and climate requirements; water stewardship; and social fairness.

For more information, visit contract.tarkett.com/johnsonite.

About Tarkett

With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative flooring and sports surface solutions, with net sales of €2.8 billion in 2021. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood, laminate, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. Tarkett has 12,000 employees and 34 industrial sites, and sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to change the game with circular economy and to reducing its carbon footprint, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle principles, fully aligned with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach.

Visit www.tarkett.com (North America) or www.tarkett-group.com (Global)

Proof in Every Step

For years, Tarkett has raised the sustainability standards of the flooring industry. It purposefully designs floors with total transparency to create healthier, safer spaces for both people and planet. When Tarkett floors reach their end of life, the company's ReStart® program makes it possible for them to be repurposed or recycled. Tarkett has taken the next step in advancing sustainability standards in the industry by announcing a new carbon strategy that will change how the company makes its floors, reducing impact rather than offsetting it. For more information, visit https://contract.tarkett.com/proofineverystep

