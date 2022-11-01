Total-Western Acquires Roberts Engineers

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total-Western, an engineering, construction, operations, and maintenance industrial contractor serving customers throughout the United States with an emphasis on energy, power and renewable technologies, shared today it has completed its acquisition of Roberts Engineers, a full-service engineering firm with a reputation for exceptional quality engineering. The management team and employees of Roberts Engineers have transitioned to Total-Western and will continue to deliver excellence in services moving forward.

This strategic move to increase Total-Western's in-house engineering capabilities coincides with the company celebrating its 50th anniversary and reinforces their commitment to delivering best-in-class engineering, construction, operations, and maintenance services for its valued customers. It provides Total-Western an enhanced ability to design, plan, and implement creative solutions that will help customers' businesses not only short-term, but well into the future with a model that offers flexibility of engineering services as part of its progressive design-build approach: from managing the work of a contracted third-party engineering firm to self-performing a full engineering scope.

"Over its 43-year history, Roberts Engineers has built a reputation for exceptional quality engineering where they provide innovative solutions for their customers' engineering projects," said Payman Farrokhyar, President of Total-Western. "Our histories, cultures, and depths of expertise complement each other. We are better and stronger together in providing our partners total lifecycle solutions to achieve their business objectives."

"The industries that Roberts Engineers and Total-Western serve are the engine that keeps this country going," shared Richard Roberts, Founder of Roberts Engineers. "With that in mind, we are thrilled to join Total-Western as they make strides toward their vision to build and maintain a successful and sustainable future. We will continue to be a trusted partner for high-impact design and engineering solutions for our existing customers and look forward to building trust with and serving new customers."

Total-Western, Inc. (TWI) is an engineering, construction, operations, and maintenance industrial contractor serving customers throughout the United States with an emphasis on energy, power, and renewable technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and has seven regional locations throughout California, Nevada, and Washington. The company prides itself on delivering the best solutions for its clients through strategic partnerships, and self-performed services. On every job, Total-Western implements their PASS program to ensure that every task is performed with safety, quality, cost effectiveness, and personal accountability in mind.

