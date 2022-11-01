White Castle Celebrates Veterans Day by Giving Complimentary Combo Meal to Veterans and Active-Duty Service Members

Special offer for past and present military members available on Friday, Nov. 11

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle®, the well-known fast-food and consumer packaged-goods company, is celebrating Veterans Day by offering a free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal to all veterans and active-duty service members who dine at a participating White Castle restaurant. The special offer is valid on Friday, Nov. 11.

"We're so grateful to the men and women who have served and are serving in the U.S. armed forces. They have our deepest respect and gratitude," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "It's our privilege to honor them on this special day with a complimentary meal. It's a small but genuine way to thank them for serving our country."

This Veteran's Day, White Castle will be serving its sliders in specially designed patriotic packaging. The front of the slider box features red and white stripes beneath the White Castle logo. The side of the box features 50 white stars on a navy-blue background.

Veterans and those on active duty are encouraged to visit their local White Castle to receive this offer in recognition of their service. No purchase is necessary, but veterans and active duty personnel are requested to show a military ID.

For more information, visit www.whitecastle.com.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

