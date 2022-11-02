Big Lots to offer 50% off toys, one-day deals on Thanksgiving Day

Discount retailer previews Black Friday deals, announces expanded offering of top toy brands

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG), one of America's largest home discount retailers, has expanded its selection of the hottest toys for the holidays, including big brands like Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price and more, and is offering 50% off toys, select recliners for $239 and buy-one-get-one free on all apparel in stores and online on Thanksgiving Day. The bargains continue all weekend long with three-day deals beginning Black Friday, including 50% off all air fryers, select sofas for $299 and 50% off select holiday decor. All Big Lots locations nationwide* will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Black Friday.

"We know some families' budgets might be a little tighter this holiday, but that doesn't mean they'll have to compromise, not at Big Lots. We challenged ourselves to find the hottest décor and gifts and the biggest bargains, including one of the largest discounts on toys offered anywhere, to help customers live big with their families this holiday," said Nick Padovano, Executive Vice President, Chief Stores Officer, at Big Lots. "We're also bringing back convenient shopping hours this year for our customers, some who we know work over the holiday weekend and may appreciate extended opportunities to jump start their shopping."

The expanded toy offering represents one of Big Lots' largest ever selections of top toy brands. Popular toys such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Jurassic World, Vtech, Hasbro and more are available now in stores and online. The LOT — a themed space at the front of Big Lots stores offering unique, quickly rotating merchandise — will highlight special holiday items, such as family sleep apparel, Christmas party sweaters, advent calendars, family games and more.

The BIG Black Friday Sale begins early, starting Nov. 19-27, 2022, featuring offers such as:

30% off all Christmas trees, tree décor and outdoor décor

20% off blankets and throws, including electric and Broyhill throws and blankets

Save up-to $360 off Sealy and Serta full, queen & king mattress sets

Save up-to $300 off select Broyhill sectionals

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022, Big Lots will offer one-day deals, such as:

50% off all toys, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price and more

Select recliners for $239

Buy one get one free on all apparel

Special three-day deals begin on Black Friday, from Nov. 25-27, 2022, including:

50% off all air fryers, Black & Decker microwave ovens and appliances

Buy one get one 50% off all sleepwear and slippers

Save up to $200 off Coolsense Gel Memory Foam mattress-in-a-box

Select sofas for $299

50% off the 7-foot Portland LED Christmas tree

Real Living bath towels for $2.99

All $7.99 candles on sale for $4.99

Additional holiday offers will be revealed throughout November at biglots.com/weekly-ad. Customers who would like to be among the first to know about special offers, including the full list of Black Friday deals, can sign up for free to be a BIG Rewards member and receive the latest bargains in their email inboxes at biglots.com/rewards. Ranked by Newsweek as among America's Best Loyalty Programs of 2022, Big Rewards members receive a reward for every three trips, free item weekends, a birthday surprise, exclusive member coupons, and many other offers throughout the year.

Big Lots recently launched an online Gift Shop at biglots.com/gifts, where customers can browse holiday gift options for every person on customers' shopping lists at every price point. Big Lots also now features special collections for holiday entertaining, Christmas-themed sweaters and apparel, unique gifts for family or office gift exchanges and more. The holiday decorators in every family can also take advantage of the discount retailer's online Christmas Shop at biglots.com/christmas, featuring indoor and outdoor décor items, such as trees, lights, yard displays and more.

All Big Lots locations nationwide* will offer extended hours through the Black Friday weekend, including 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Customers can shop online at biglots.com anytime and utilize in-store and curbside pickup as well as same-day delivery options.

Big Lots offers a unique shopping experience — part treasure hunt, part bargain hunt and part everyday necessities. Shoppers will discover a variety of surprising finds and amazing deals on everything for the home, including Big Lots exclusive brands such as Broyhill furniture and home décor items, plus a variety of products from national brands and an assortment of private labels all under one roof.

*Holiday hours exclude blue law states.

ABOUT BIG LOTS

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is one of America's largest home discount retailers, operating more than 1,440 stores in 48 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities. The Company's mission is to help customers "Live Big and Save Lots" by offering unique treasures and exceptional bargains on everything for their home, including furniture, seasonal decor, kitchenware, pet supplies, food items, laundry and cleaning essentials and more. Big Lots is the recipient of Home Textiles Today's 2021 Retail Titan Award. For more information about the company or to find the store nearest you, visit biglots.com.

