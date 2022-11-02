Cyborg takes on commercial surveillance with product launch for cloud privacy without compromise

Introducing Stealth: searchable, end-to-end encrypted cloud storage

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyborg, Inc., a data-privacy startup today launched the Stealth public BETA at Web Summit. Cyborg develops products with end-to-end encryption offering privacy and a high quality user experience. Cyborg products are entirely transparent, with plans to open-source all client-side code. After over 8 years in development and protected by 11 U.S. patents, the Stealth BETA is ready for users to experience the privacy they deserve.

Cyborg develops: Stealth, searchable, end-to-end encrypted cloud platform with privacy and high quality user experience.

"Big tech, ad-based companies know our deepest thoughts, habits and secrets - to an extent even greater than we know ourselves. Consumers are waking up to the threat of commercial surveillance and they want privacy for their financial, medical, legal and other critical data," said Nicolas Dupont, Founder & CEO, Cyborg, Inc.

Privacy-friendly alternatives to surveillance-focused applications are growing, except in one sector: cloud storage. Stealth is changing the game by launching the first searchable, end-to-end encrypted cloud storage.

Key Features

End-to-end encryption for paramount privacy and security

Encrypted file name, content, and metadata search

Industry-first intelligent file tagging

Secure data import from other cloud storage providers

Pricing & Availability

Stealth BETA is free and available on iOS today

Sign-up for the BETA online at cyborg.co/beta to get 25GB of free, end-to-end encrypted storage

Full product roll-out will launch to market in early 2023

And, Invest in Privacy! Cyborg's Equity Crowdfunding Campaign is live. Invest today at: cyborg.co/invest

Learn More About Cyborg Inc.

To learn more about our launch of Stealth, head over to our website: cyborg.co or visit us at Web Summit in Pavilion 2, Stand: B210 on Wednesday November 2.

About Cyborg Inc.

Cyborg is cultivating cloud data privacy without compromise.

Learn more at cyborg.co.

