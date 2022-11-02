Ecorobotix receives prestigious 'SEF.Growth High-Potential' classification and funding from the Technology Fund for ultra-high precision agricultural technology

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology Fund of the FOEN (Swiss Federal Office for the Environment) awarded a loan guarantee to Ecorobotix for its innovative ultra-high precision agricultural technology. The Technology Fund promotes technologies for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, efficient use of electrical energy, promotion of renewable energies and conservation of natural resources.

The Ecorobotix's ARA ultra-high precision sprayer at work (PRNewswire)

Ecorobotix is revolutionizing agriculture with its state-of-the art ultra-high precision (UHP) data and sprayer solution. Ecorobotix uses cameras and artificial intelligence to identify individual plants (both crops and weeds) in real time, and delivers ultra-precise crop treatment (herbicides, pesticides and liquid fertilizers). By only spraying individual plants that need treatment Ecorobotix UHP technology reduces herbicide use by 80-95%, greatly reduces phytotoxicity and increases crop yield by ~5%. Ecorobotix also massively reduces the carbon footprint of traditional agriculture.

In addition, the Swiss Economy Forum has awarded the scale-up from Yverdon the quality label "SEF.Growth high potential", which reflects a positive assessment of Ecorobotix' high-growth strategy after a detailed company analysis. This coveted label enables Ecorobotix to get preferred access to financing solutions from the SEF.Growth financing partner UBS, as required for its continued international expansion.

About the Technology Fund

With the Technology Fund, the Swiss Confederation promotes innovations that reduce greenhouse gases or resource consumption, favor the use of renewable energies or increase energy efficiency. The guarantees enable innovative companies to take out loans and bridge funding needs between start-up financing and regular corporate loans for businesses.

About SEF.Growth

The Swiss Economic Forum's Growth Initiative supports Swiss SMEs and start-ups with growth plans through its expertise from the SEF Network according to the principle "by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs". SEF.Growth offers Swiss start-ups and SMEs tailor-made growth programmes, valuable expert knowledge and access to specific services from the partners.

About Ecorobotix

Ecorobotix was founded to radically change agriculture for the better by respecting the environment and reducing chemical use, soil impact, water use, and energy use. Ecorobotix provides a revolutionary plant-by-plant data solution and ultra-high precision crop treatment that reduces chemical use (herbicides, pesticides, liquid fertilizers) by 80-95%, while increasing crop yields by ~5% and massively reducing the CO2 footprint of traditional agriculture.

