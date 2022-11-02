Finseca continues collaboration with NAIC's efforts to increase diversity in marketing, distribution, and access to life insurance products to better promote Financial Security for All

Finseca continues collaboration with NAIC's efforts to increase diversity in marketing, distribution, and access to life insurance products to better promote Financial Security for All

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Finseca CEO, Marc Cadin and four members of the financial security profession led a panel discussion with the NAIC Special (EX) Committee about their efforts to increase diversity and address unnecessary burdens placed on the professionals dedicated to providing financial security for millions of Americans.

The panel discussion added to the existing work that began back in July when Finseca partnered with NCOIL, ACLI, NAIFA, and others to take steps to alleviate unnecessary obstacles to the recruitment and retention of financial security professionals.

"Having access to a financial security professional that provides holistic financial planning plays a critical role as one of the primary avenues for American families to obtain financial security," said Marc Cadin, CEO of Finseca. "We simply don't have enough professionals in this space for the amount of financial security that is needed, and we need to be intentional about better representing the American people. I'm grateful to the NAIC Special (EX) Committee for leading these important conversations."

In addition to addressing the dual problems of producer retention and diversity, the Finseca panelists discussed the distribution that they each represent and the importance of recruiting the next generation of holistic financial security professionals.

"Not only do we need to ensure more diversity in the profession," said Misty Weltzien, Managing Partner at Pacific Advisors. "We need to focus on items that hinder diverse clients from getting the best coverage."

"I grew up in a Boston neighborhood far removed from the life insurance industry, but the impact of a life insurance benefit on my family and a diversity internship program at John Hancock set me on my career path," said Mike James, EVP and Head of Life and Wealth at NFP. "Finseca is inspiring young people with attractive paths to the financial security profession and stories of the value our industry provides. Our shared commitment to elevating diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging will drive meaningful progress."

"As co-founder of Blacks Uplifted in Leadership Development (BUILD), removing unnecessary barriers to the profession is crucial," said James Dean,CEO of JD Financial Group & Associates, Inc. "We need to allow more Americans the opportunity to engage with the best financial security professionals in the nation to ensure they have a plan that works for them."

"I'm proud to see my fellow Finseca members have the courage to step into opportunities, roles, and situations to advance the cause of Financial Security for All," said Brandy Mickens, EVP of Mid American Branch at Equitable Advisors. "I look forward to building on today's conversation, and to continue to shine a spotlight on growing a more diverse profession in hopes to minimize the disparate impact on underserved markets."

Finseca will continue to take steps to bring more people together in support of advancing the cause of Financial Security for All.

About Finseca

At Finseca, we know that financial security improves people's lives and protects their livelihoods and future wellbeing. We are rising to the challenge of increasing financial security for all. Finseca represents the men and women of the financial security profession who dedicate themselves to delivering financial security to their clients every day.

