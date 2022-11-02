Geno Enters Functional Foods and Beverages Market With New, Breakthrough Ingredient

Next-level, functional ingredient helps companies meet increasing consumer demand for keto products

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, sustainability leader Geno announced its entry into the functional foods and beverages market with the launch of its new functional ingredient, Avela™ natural (R)-1,3-Butanediol. The novel, sugar-free ingredient, debuting at SupplySide West 2022 in Las Vegas, offers a fast, easy and accessible way to raise beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) ketone levels, the primary energy source made in the body during ketosis.

Studies have shown that ketone supplementation elevates BHB levels, providing a readily available energy source that can help boost mental clarity and athletic performance. Avela can help companies bring these benefits to a wider consumer audience by fueling everyday and high-performance activities anywhere — without the need for a highly restrictive diet and/or prolonged fasting. Made from plant sugars using Geno's sustainable, proprietary fermentation process, the ingredient is a source of natural energy and can provide these benefits of ketosis on demand, supporting a variety of lifestyles.

"Geno's safe and sustainable fermentation processes have revolutionized some of the largest industries in the world, and we're excited to bring this leading-edge technology to the functional foods and beverages market," said Damien Perriman, Geno's senior vice president, Specialty Products. "As a longstanding sustainability leader, we are well-positioned to disrupt the keto industry in ways not possible until now."

Avela is self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) and can be used to formulate a broad range of keto-friendly products across a variety of categories — including beverages, bars and gels — driving down costs and increasing its distribution potential and acceptance in retail outlets.

The functional ingredient can support in-demand label claims, including:

Allergen-free (for common food allergens)

Caffeine-free

Gluten-free

Plant-based

Salt-free

Sugar-free

Vegan and vegetarian

Avela is clinically demonstrated to rapidly raise BHB levels safely and effectively after ingestion and provide more fuel than the same amount of carbohydrates alone. As pure (R)-1,3-Butanediol, the ingredient is metabolized to form (D)-BHB, the same ketone that's naturally produced during ketosis. After ingestion, Avela rapidly elevates BHB levels, providing a clean, sugar-free ketogenic energy source for use by muscles and the brain.

"There's a growing awareness about the benefits of ketones," said Terry Kitagawa, Ph.D., Geno's nutrition product development manager. "And Geno is helping companies answer rising consumer demand for keto products across the globe —safely and sustainably."

To learn more about Avela, to request a product sample or to learn how early adopters are using Avela to differentiate their products and support label claims, contact Geno at info@avelaup.com and visit avelaup.com. To learn more about Avela at SupplySide West 2022, visit booth 1877.

About Geno

Geno is harnessing biology to remake everyday products and materials built by and for the planet. In response to the urgent climate crisis, Geno is developing and scaling sustainable materials derived from plant- or waste-based feedstocks instead of fossil fuels. Geno's technology, built over the last 20 years, now drives materials and ingredients in applications ranging from cosmetics, carpets, and functional foods and beverages to home cleaners, apparel and more.

Over the last year, Geno has executed high-impact deals to accelerate the global commercialization of sustainable materials, including a collaboration with lululemon to bring plant-based materials into lululemon's products; and with Asahi Kasei for plant-based nylon-6-6; and Geno has achieved production milestones with partners Aquafil for scaling plant-based nylon and with Covestro for plant-based HMD used in sustainable coatings. To learn more, visit genomatica.com.

