Google Recognizes Five Mill, a Barrington Media Group Company, as Premier Partner of the Year in the App Growth Category

Five Mill's app growth campaign unlocked efficient trials and high value customers while lowering cost per trial

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Mill , a Barrington Media Group Company , has been named the winner of the 2022 Google Premier Partner Awards . Google Premier Partners are at the forefront of digital innovation, and this award recognizes Five Mill as the industry-leading agency in the App Growth category across US and Canada.

Google's Premier Partner Awards honor excellence in digital marketing across search, mobile, video, display, shopping, and growing businesses online. Evaluation is based on expertise and innovation in app campaigns that helped clients grow, acquire, and retain new customers. For this year's evaluation, Google partnered with Accenture , whose wide range of expertise and industry knowledge ensured a balanced judging assessment.

The award was based on Five Mill's work driving new app user acquisition for a top wellness and self-care client with 1.2 million users worldwide via Google Ads. The campaign focused on app install growth and trials, beginning with an audit to identify key gaps and opportunities.

The team's efforts led to an increase of over 2x the amount of new app trials QoQ and a 34% lower cost per trial. Five Mill also built custom measurement dashboards, providing insights to scale growth initiatives efficiently and unlock greater long term business insights for the client.

"Our approach is to partner and share in our clients' success. Each team member brings unique expertise to the table, and we customize for each client to ensure the best chance of success," said Matt Gillooly, head of App Advertising at Five Mill.

"I'm very proud of how we've adapted to significant privacy changes and look at marketing efforts holistically to drive growth. This award is a testament to how Five Mill brings that work to life for our clients, and we're honored to be recognized by Google among so many well-respected companies."

"Five Mill's focus on driving client success through aligning business, marketing, and campaign objectives while continuously identifying insights gathered from machine learning and analytics, reflects the best-in-class strategic work we strive to deliver with partners in our US Agency Program," said Amanda Rivera, Head of Agency at Google.

About Barrington Media Group

Barrington Media Group (BMG) is the unique combination of experts, tools, and processes that together comprise the most versatile and effective customer acquisition engine. BMG utilizes real-time data to optimize omnichannel campaigns across the full customer journey: from the initial prospect stage to purchase, across digital, broadcast, and hybrid channels. This integrated expertise across media, data, and creative drives consistently better results for our clients' marketing investments. www.barringtonmediagroup.com

About Five Mill

Five Mill is a partnership of expert-level Digital Marketers within the Barrington Media Group. Each member of the team has different industry expertise to utilize towards ensuring client success. Working in SEM and Paid Social, Five Mill develops customized algorithms for each client and integrates them into our proprietary bidding technology. www.fivemill.com

