ImpediMed Reaches Milestone of 500,000 Patient Tests Performed with the SOZO Digital Health Platform

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpediMed Limited (ASX: IPD) reached a milestone of 500,000 patient tests performed with the SOZO® Digital Health Platform. With over 1,100 devices in use globally, the pace of patient testing has accelerated with 100,000 patient tests performed in just the past six months. Product improvements, new clinical evidence, and comprehensive programs, such as the Lymphedema Prevention Program, have all contributed to increased utilization of SOZO by clinicians for the benefit of patients.

With every measurement, SOZO delivers condition-specific metrics that inform medical decisions at the point-of-care.

"Every time a patient is measured using SOZO, our bioimpedance spectroscopy technology delivers condition-specific metrics that inform medical decisions at the point-of-care," stated Dave Anderson, Interim CEO and Director of ImpediMed. "Reaching 500,000 patient tests is an important milestone and positive indicator of the future health of our business. I want to thank our team, our customers, our partners, and, most importantly, patients for their dedication to the advancement and adoption of SOZO to improve patient care."

The SOZO Digital Health Platform launched in 2017 and improvements delivered with four generations of software advancements have led to increased adoption and utilization every year. The launch of SOZO's cloud-based platform in 2019 was a major transition that dramatically reduced the customer requirements for implementation leading to faster on-boarding and broader adoption. Since then, substantial software improvements including new assessment types such as heart failure and Segmental BodyComp™ Analysis, an intuitive redesign of the software interface, enhanced privacy and security features, electronic health record (EHR) interface, and data analytics continue to drive increasing adoption and utilization of SOZO worldwide.

The increase in clinical evidence supporting the use of SOZO to proactively manage chronic and complex conditions has also driven an increase in patient testing. Studies evaluating the use of SOZO to monitor fluid volumes in heart failure patients led to the launch of SOZO's HF-Dex™ Heart Failure Analysis and ImpediMed's first heart failure customers in 2020. In oncology, the body of evidence supporting the use of SOZO's L-Dex® Analysis for Lymphedema has grown dramatically with eight publications from ImpediMed's PREVENT trial alone.

In 2019, ImpediMed launched its comprehensive Lymphedema Prevention Program, with the goal of ending cancer-related lymphedema. Since its launch, ImpediMed has announced multiple partnerships with leading institutions globally. Publication of ImpediMed's PREVENT Trial statistically significant three-year primary endpoint results, which demonstrated that routine monitoring with L-Dex combined with at-home intervention resulted in a 92% reduction in lymphedema progression, also contributed to further adoption of SOZO for lymphedema prevention.

SOZO, the world's most advanced, noninvasive bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) device, delivers a precise snapshot of fluid status and tissue composition in less than 30 seconds. Using ImpediMed's BIS technology, SOZO measures 256 unique data points over a wide spectrum of frequencies from 3 kHz to 1000 kHz. Results are available immediately online for easy data access and sharing across an entire healthcare system. The FDA-cleared, CE-marked and ARTG-listed digital health platform aids in the early detection of secondary lymphedema, provides fluid status for patients living with heart failure, and can be used to monitor and maintain overall health – all on a single platform.

About ImpediMed

Founded and headquartered in Brisbane, Australia with US and European operations, ImpediMed is a medical software technology company that non-invasively measures, monitors, and manages fluid status and tissue composition using bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS). ImpediMed produces a family of FDA cleared and CE Marked medical devices, including the SOZO® Digital Health Platform for multiple indications including heart failure, protein calorie malnutrition and lymphedema, sold in select markets globally.

