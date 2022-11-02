MBA opens raw card authentication submissions through PWCC Marketplace

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Baker Authenticated (MBA) is now accepting submissions of raw trading cards to its new authentication program. The service provides professional review and authentication of submitted assets, a report outlining condition issues, high resolution imaging and video of assets, and security features that allow raw cards to be traded with confidence.

New MBA Authentication service for raw trading cards launches with PWCC Marketplace as vaulting and marketplace partner.

Raw sports and TCG cards can be submitted now through PWCC Marketplace, which serves as MBA's preferred vault and marketplace provider.

To submit, visit: https://members.pwccmarketplace.com/submissions/create

MBA Authentication accommodates all standard sized and smaller trading cards – measuring up to 2.5 x 3.5 inches – as well as all different modern card thicknesses. Assets ranging from turn-of-the-century tobacco baseball cards up to 2022 Pokémon offerings are accepted.

All MBA authenticated items can be sold and bought on PWCC's Premier Auction, Weekly Auction, and Fixed Price Marketplace. PWCC recommends submissions be valued at greater than $25 per card – but assets can be valued up to $100,000 or more as the service is not limited to any price range.

MBA provides authentication of the asset and ensures that authenticity by sealing it in a custom holder to be stored in the PWCC Vault. Cards can be submitted raw or in "manufacturer sealed" condition. Cards encased by manufacturers will be left undisturbed in their original holder.

MBA also provides a "heat map" identifying condition issues on the surface, edges, and corners of the card. The report identifies dents, scratches, creases, wear, and other issues using color-coded highlights for minor, moderate, or severe condition issues.

For as long as the card is stored in the PWCC Vault the item remains authenticated and the condition report remains certified. Owners can remove MBA Authenticated assets from their Vault, however the card will no longer hold an MBA authentication and the item will need to be reauthenticated if it is later returned.

The MBA condition report is included in the item description when an MBA Authenticated asset is listed on PWCC Marketplace.

Pricing for the service is $6 per card if stored in a user's PWCC Vault account. If the card is sold or committed to an auction within 30 days of authentication, the fee is reduced to $3. Items sent through the MBA raw card submission process are not charged additional vaulting fees.

"We're very excited to bring streamlined authentication and transparent condition reports to the hobby," said Mike Baker, Director of Authentication at MBA. "We've developed an exciting technical workflow that allows us to confidently review and authenticate assets at a price point that empowers collectors to confidently buy, sell, and trade more types of cards. We're democratizing the authentication process for all. All cards, all traders, and all collectors."

For more information, visit www.pwccmarketplace.com

About PWCC:

PWCC Marketplace provides the trading card investment market with cutting-edge analytic tools, multiple marketplace offerings perfect for every asset class, secure vault storage with asset appraisal and insurance, and a robust menu of capital lending services. PWCC customers benefit from access to the PWCC Vault – a highly secure, bank-style vault located in Oregon, a sales-tax-free state – a unique mailing address for each Vault account, a digital portfolio of their trading card assets, one-click selling across each PWCC Marketplace, and access to capital loans using their trading card collection as collateral.

Founded in 1998, PWCC retains its status as the leading innovator in the auction world by constantly offering new technologies, products, and services that make the hobby better for investors and collectors looking to buy, sell, and securely store assets.

For more information on PWCC, visit pwccmarketplace.com, and follow on: twitter.com/PWCCmarketplace, instagram.com/pwccmarketplace, facebook.com/PWCCmarketplace, tiktok.com/@pwccmarketplace, youtube.com/c/PWCCMarketplace, and linkedin.com/company/pwcc-marketplace-llc

About Mike Baker Authenticated, LLC:

MBA offers a certification service of high-end graded products from Professional Sport Authenticator (PSA), Sportscard Guaranty, LLC (SGC) & Beckett Grading Services (BGS) card products. MBA recently announced authentication and quality review services for raw trading cards.

MBA's experience, passion and creativity have developed first-to-industry innovations that have propelled the company to become one of the most respected brands in the collectibles arena. MBA is committed to providing clients professional service, rapid communication, and the best authenticated and certified products on the market.

