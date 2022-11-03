Collibra Celebrates Customer Achievements with 2022 Excellence Awards

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced the winners of the Collibra Excellence Awards, honoring teams and individuals at the world's leading organizations for their innovative use of Collibra. Presented at Data Citizens '22 , the awards recognize data leaders who are empowering their teams to deliver trusted, accessible data to power data-driven insights.

Winners of the Collibra Excellence Awards include:

"The ability to break down data silos and build a strong data culture is critical to be competitive in today's complex business environment," said Madan Gadde, Chief Customer Officer for Collibra. "This year's Excellence Awards winners are incredible examples of what organizations can achieve by driving data democratization and making trusted data available to more users. Congratulations to the winners, and we look forward to the continued success of these data intelligence initiatives."

The Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud is a comprehensive data intelligence platform that unifies data catalog, data lineage, flexible governance, continuous quality, and built-in privacy.

About Data Citizens

Data Citizens is the industry's go-to event for all things data intelligence.

About Collibra

Since 2008, Collibra has been uniting organizations by delivering trusted data for every use, for every user, and across every source.

