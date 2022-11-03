Wheaton Precious Metals Maintains Strong Cash Operating Margins in the Third Quarter of 2022

Designated News Release
THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPM

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - "At Wheaton, we focus on building a sustainable company that provides investors with profitable, long-term exposure to precious metals. While inflationary pressures have impacted all sectors of the economy, especially mining, Wheaton has maintained cash operating margins of over 75% year to date, highlighting the strength of our streaming business model," said Randy Smallwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "Despite some recent challenges, we are pleased with the improvements we have seen over the third quarter in our diverse portfolio of high-quality assets, which is forecast to deliver significant organic growth over the next five years and sustained precious metals production for decades to come. We also are very optimistic that we can continue to add accretive new streams to the portfolio given the number of opportunities that we are currently reviewing coupled with one of the strongest balance sheets in the sector."

Solid Financial Results and Strong Balance Sheet

  • $219 million in revenue and $154 million in operating cash flow in the quarter
  • $197 million in net earnings and $94 million in adjusted net earnings1 in the quarter
  • A cash balance of $495 million and no debt as at September 30, 2022
  • Extended the maturity date of the undrawn US$2 billion revolving credit facility to July 18, 2027
  • Declared a quarterly dividend1 of $0.15 per common share

High Quality Asset Base

  • Streaming agreements on 21 operating mines and 13 development projects
  • 85% of attributable production from assets in the lowest half of their respective cost curves2
  • 29 years of mine life based on Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves and potential additional mine life from mineral resource conversion and exploration3
  • Average annual production for the ten-year period ending December 31, 2031, is expected to be approximately 850,000 GEOs2,4
  • Completed the previously disclosed termination of the Keno Hill precious metal purchase agreement ("PMPA") for $141 million, resulting in an impairment reversal of $10 million and a gain on disposition of $104 million
  • Announced the proposed termination of the Yauliyacu PMPA for $150 million, less the aggregate value of any deliveries to Wheaton of silver produced in 2022 prior to closing

Leadership in Sustainability

  • Top Rankings: #1 out of 119 precious metals companies and Global Top 50 out of over 14,900 multi-sector companies by Sustainalytics, AA rated by MSCI, and Prime rated by ISS
  • Commitment to Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050 supported by interim targets covering all material emissions including Scope 3
  • Established a sustainability linked element in connection with the extension of the revolving credit facility
  • Recognized as one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada by Corporate Knights
  • Recognized by ESG Investing for Best Climate Related Reporting (Mid Cap)
  • Supported flood relief to local communities near the Stillwater mine in Montana
  • Presenting sponsor of BC Cancer Foundation's Tour de Cure supporting cancer research

Operational Overview

(all figures in US dollars unless otherwise noted)



Q3 2022  



Q3 2021  


Change



YTD 2022  



YTD 2021



Change

Units produced


















Gold ounces



73,508



85,624


(14.2) %



218,004



254,225



(14.2) %

Silver ounces



5,883



6,349


(7.3) %



18,645



19,643



(5.1) %

Palladium ounces



3,229



5,105


(36.7) %



11,616



16,175



(28.2) %

Cobalt pounds



226



370


(39.0) %



596



1,912



(68.8) %

Gold equivalent ounces 2



159,852



183,012


(12.7) %



491,088



570,040



(13.9) %

Units sold


















Gold ounces



62,000



67,649


(8.4) %



224,238



232,843



(3.7) %

Silver ounces



5,234



5,487


(4.6) %



16,635



17,744



(6.3) %

Palladium ounces



4,227



5,703


(25.9) %



11,680



14,703



(20.6) %

Cobalt pounds



115



131


(12.2) %



851



658



29.3 %

Gold equivalent ounces 2



138,824



149,862


(7.4) %



475,259



498,635



(4.7) %

Change in PBND and Inventory


















Gold equivalent ounces 2



6,620



17,659


11,039



(32,497)



22,375



54,872

Revenue


$

218,836


$

268,957


(18.6) %


$

829,002


$

923,468



(10.2) %

Net earnings


$

196,460


$

134,937


45.6 %


$

503,001


$

463,063



8.6 %

Per share


$

0.435


$

0.300


45.0 %


$

1.114


$

1.029



8.3 %

Adjusted net earnings 1


$

93,878


$

137,087


(31.5) %


$

401,168


$

459,848



(12.8) %

Per share 1


$

0.208


$

0.304


(31.6) %


$

0.889


$

1.022



(13.0) %

Operating cash flows


$

154,497


$

201,287


(23.2) %


$

571,396


$

649,856



(12.1) %

Per share 1


$

0.342


$

0.447


(23.5) %


$

1.266


$

1.444



(12.3) %

All amounts in thousands except gold, palladium & gold equivalent ounces, and per share amounts.


Third Quarter Operating Asset Highlights

Salobo: In the third quarter of 2022, Salobo produced 44,200 ounces of attributable gold, a decrease of approximately 20% relative to the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower grades and recovery. According to Vale S.A.'s ("Vale"), plant performance improved relative to the second quarter of 2022 despite additional planned and corrective maintenance performed in the third quarter. Vale plans for maintenance activities to continue in the fourth quarter of 2022 to further improve plant reliability.

Vale reports that physical completion of the Salobo III mine expansion was 98% at the end of the third quarter. Progress in the third quarter included the primary crushing circuit being fully commissioned, hot commissioning of the conveyor system, and commencement of wet commissioning of the flotation circuit.

Antamina: In the third quarter of 2022, Antamina produced 1.4 million ounces of attributable silver, a decrease of approximately 11% relative to the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower grades as per the mine plan.

Peñasquito: In the third quarter of 2022, Peñasquito produced 2.0 million ounces of attributable silver, a decrease of approximately 7% relative to the third quarter of 2021 with lower recovery and grades as per the mine plan.

Constancia: In the third quarter of 2022, Constancia produced 0.6 million ounces of attributable silver and 7,200 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 8% for silver production and a decrease of approximately 16% for gold production relative to the third quarter of 2021, with the increase in silver being primarily due to higher throughput and the decrease in gold production being primarily due to the mining of lower-grade material resulting from mine sequencing.

Sudbury: In the third quarter of 2022, Vale's Sudbury mines produced 4,700 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 3109% relative to the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to operations at the mine being temporarily suspended due to a labour dispute which lasted from June 1, 2021 to August 9, 2021. Vale reports that in the third quarter, the first phase of the Copper Cliff Complex South Mine Project was opened, including the development of more than 12km of tunnels to reunite the south and north shafts of the mine, which is expected to nearly double ore production at the Copper Cliff Mine. The Copper Cliff Mine has historically represented approximately 20% of attributable production for Wheaton from Sudbury.

Stillwater: In the third quarter of 2022, the Stillwater mines produced 1,800 ounces of attributable gold and 3,200 ounces of attributable palladium, a decrease of approximately 38% for gold and 37% for palladium relative to the third quarter of 2021. As per Sibanye-Stillwater Limited, regional floods impacted the Stillwater operations on June 13, 2022, including damage to bridges and the access road to the Stillwater mine. Operations at the Stillwater mine, which accounts for 60% of the mined production from the Stillwater operations, were suspended for seven weeks, but resumed on July 29, 2022.  Access to the East Boulder mine and the Columbus metallurgical facilities remains intact and both facilities continued operating during the flooding events.

San Dimas: In the third quarter of 2022, San Dimas produced 11,800 ounces of attributable gold, virtually unchanged relative to the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower throughput offset by higher grades. According to First Majestic Silver Corp., silver and gold grades were higher in the third quarter compared to the prior quarter due to improvements in dilution control from the long hole stoping in the Jessica and Regina veins and due to initial production from the Perez vein commencing in July.

Other Gold: In the third quarter of 2022, total Other Gold attributable production was 3,700 ounces, a decrease of approximately 46% relative to the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to the closure of the 777 mine in June 2022.

Other Silver: In the third quarter of 2022, total Other Silver attributable production was 1.9 million ounces, a decrease of approximately 8% relative to the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower production at Aljustrel (grades) and Stratoni (placed into care and maintenance).

Voisey's Bay: In the third quarter of 2022, the Voisey's Bay mine produced 226,000 pounds of attributable cobalt, a decrease of approximately 39% relative to the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to mining lower grade material during the ongoing transitional period between the depletion of the Ovoid open-pit mine and ramp-up to full production of the Voisey's Bay underground project. Vale reports that physical completion of the Voisey's Bay underground mine extension was 78% at the end of the third quarter. Progress in the third quarter included surface activities being well advanced with the port fuel tanks installed and Eastern Deeps mine fresh air infrastructure completed, and in the underground, the Reid Brook bulk Material Handling System advancing on schedule.

Detailed mine-by-mine production and sales figures can be found in the Appendix to this press release and in Wheaton's consolidated MD&A in the 'Results of Operations and Operational Review' section.

Third Quarter Development Asset Highlights

Goose Project: Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. ("Sabina") announced a formal construction decision for the Goose Project. Sabina noted that the project will be in a position to commence full construction in early 2023 with first production expected in 2025.

Blackwater Project: Artemis Gold Inc. ("Artemis") announced the commencement of site preparation work at the plant site including site clearing, bulk earthworks and sediment/erosion control. Artemis believes the Blackwater plant site will start major construction works in the first quarter of 2023.

Marathon Project: Generation Mining Limited ("Gen Mining") delivered the environmental assessment report for the Marathon Project to federal and provincial ministers and announced the purchasing of an unused, surplus SAG mill and ball mill. Gen Mining anticipates starting construction late in the first quarter of 2023.

Curipamba Project: Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus") announced an Investment Protection Agreement commitment declaration by the Government of Ecuador indicating a significant milestone in the development of the Curipamba Project. Adventus plans for a formal construction commencement in the second quarter of 2023.

Portfolio Optimization

Keno Hill: On September 7, 2022, Hecla Mining Company ("Hecla") completed the previously announced acquisition of all the outstanding common shares of Alexco. In connection with this acquisition, the Company entered into an agreement with Hecla to terminate the Keno Hill PMPA effective September 7, 2022, in exchange for 34,800,989 common shares of Hecla valued at $141 million (the "Hecla shares"[5]), resulting in an impairment reversal of the Keno Hill PMPA in the amount of $10 million and a gain on disposal of $104 million.

Yauliyacu: On August 18, 2022, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement with Glencore plc ("Glencore") to terminate its silver stream on the Yauliyacu Mine in Peru for a cash payment of $150 million, less the aggregate value of any deliveries to Wheaton, prior to closing, of silver produced subsequent to December 31, 2021. Wheaton has agreed to terminate the stream in order to help facilitate the sale by Glencore of the Yauliyacu Mine. As at September 30, 2022, the net termination payment is estimated to be approximately $136 million. The closing of the transaction is contingent on Glencore divesting the Yauliyacu mine by December 31, 2022 and certain other customary conditions. Glencore retains the option to terminate the silver stream even if it does not divest the Yauliyacu mine by December 31, 2022.

Financial Review

Revenues
Revenue was $219 million in the third quarter of 2022 representing an 19% decrease from the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to a 12% decrease in the average realized gold equivalent² price; and a 7% decrease in the number of GEOs² sold.

Revenue was $829 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 10% decrease from the comparable period of the previous year due primarily to a 5% decrease in the number of gold equivalent² ounces sold; and a 6% decrease in the average realized gold equivalent² price.

Cash Costs and Margin
Average cash costs¹ in the third quarter of 2022 were $439 per GEO² as compared to $417 in the third quarter of 2021. This resulted in a cash operating margin¹ of $1,137 per GEO² sold, a decrease of 17% as compared with the third quarter of 2021.

Average cash costs¹ for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $433 per GEO² as compared to $441 in the comparable period of the previous year. This resulted in a cash operating margin¹ of $1,311 per GEO² sold, a 7% decrease from the comparable period of the previous year.

Balance Sheet (at September 30, 2022)

  • Approximately $495 million of cash on hand.
  • During the third quarter of 2022, the Company made upfront cash payments totaling $47 million relative to PMPA's.
  • The Company extended its existing undrawn $2 billion revolving term loan with its maturity date now July 18, 2027. As part of the extension, Wheaton added a sustainability-linked element which may impact the interest rate paid on drawn amounts and standby fees.
  • The Company is well positioned to fund all outstanding commitments and known contingencies as well as providing flexibility to acquire additional accretive mineral stream interests.

Sustainability

Community Investment Program:

  • In the third quarter, Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. ("Wheaton International") in partnership with Sibanye-Stillwater Limited, donated funds to support flood relief in the community of Nye, which is the closest town to the Stillwater mine in Montana. Funds were used to clean up debris and support other flood-related recovery efforts and to support families in financial need whose houses were damaged.
  • In the third quarter, new reading rooms were opened in the state of Maranhāo, Brazil, as part of the Routes and Literary Network project that is maintained by the Vale Foundation in partnership with Wheaton International and the Associação Cidade Escola Aprendiz. The new reading rooms benefit 1,800 students from three different schools.
  • On August 27th, the Tour de Cure, presented by Wheaton Precious Metals, raised CA$6.3 million for the BC Cancer Foundation. The event is B.C.'s largest cycling fundraiser attracting over 1,100 participants. Since 2014, Wheaton has donated over CA$3.2 million towards crucial advancements in cancer research and care. In addition, the Silver Bullets, Wheaton's cycling team comprised of employees, friends and family have collectively raised over CA$2 million through the Tour de Cure.

Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility: Wheaton has added a sustainability-linked element in connection with the extension to its existing undrawn US$2 billion revolving credit facility, underscoring Wheaton's commitment to sustainability initiatives. Under the renewed revolving credit facility, the interest rate paid on drawn amounts and standby fees will be adjusted based upon Wheaton's performance in three sustainability-related areas including climate change, diversity and overall sustainability performance.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Wheaton Precious Metals' MD&A and Financial Statements, which are available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com and have been posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Mr. Wes Carson, P.Eng., Vice President, Mining Operations, Neil Burns, P.Geo., Vice President, Technical Services for Wheaton Precious Metals and Ryan Ulansky, P.Eng., Vice President, Engineering, are a "qualified person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, and have reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release (specifically Mr. Carson has reviewed production figures, Mr. Burns has reviewed mineral resource estimates and Mr. Ulansky has reviewed the mineral reserve estimates).

Wheaton Precious Metals believes that there are no significant differences between its corporate governance practices and those required to be followed by United States domestic issuers under the NYSE listing standards. This confirmation is located on the Wheaton Precious Metals website at http://www.wheatonpm.com/Company/corporate-governance/default.aspxhttp://www.silverwheaton.com/company/corporate-governance/default.aspx.

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and Outlook

Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming for all of its stakeholders.

Wheaton's estimated attributable production for 2022 is forecast to be 300,000 to 320,000 ounces of gold, 22.5 to 24.0 million ounces of silver, and 35,000 to 40,000 gold equivalent ounces2 ("GEOs"), resulting in production of approximately 640,000 to 680,000 GEOs2. As a result of the proposed termination of the Yauliyacu PMPA, the Company now expects average annual production for the five-year period ending December 31, 2026, to be approximately 800,000 GEOs2,4 (from 820,000 GEOs2,4 previously) and for the ten-year period ending December 31, 2031, to be approximately 850,000 GEOs2,4 (from 870,000 GEOs2,4 previously).

In accordance with Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp.'s ("Wheaton Precious Metals", "Wheaton" or the "Company") MD&A and Financial Statements, reference to the Company and Wheaton includes the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries.

End Notes

________________________________________________

1  Please refer to non-IFRS measures at the end of this press release. Dividends declared in the referenced calendar quarter, relative to the financial results of the prior quarter. Details of the dividend can be found in the Wheaton's news release date November 3, 2022, titled "Wheaton Precious Metals Declares Quarterly Dividend."
2  Company reports & S and P Capital IQ est. of 2022 byproduct cost curves for gold, zinc/lead, copper, PGM, nickel & silver mines. GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1800/oz, silver $24/oz, palladium $2,100/oz and cobalt $33/lb. 
3  Portfolio mine life based on recoverable reserves and resources as of Dec 31, 2021 and 2021 actual mill throughput and is weighted by individual reserve and resource category.
4  Five- and ten-year guidance do not include optionality production from Pascua Lama, Navidad, Cotabambas, Metates or additional expansions at Salobo outside of the project currently in construction. In addition, five-year guidance also does not include any production from Kutcho, or the Victor project at Sudbury.
5  The Hecla shares represent approximately 6% of Hecla's current issued and outstanding shares and are subject to a six month hold period from the closing date of September 7, 2022.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings



Three Months Ended
September 30

Nine Months Ended
September 30

(US dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited)


2022

2021

2022

2021

Sales


$

218,836

$

268,957

$

829,002

$

923,468

Cost of sales










Cost of sales, excluding depletion


$

60,955

$

62,529

$

205,891

$

219,757

Depletion



55,728


54,976


178,812


195,458

Total cost of sales


$

116,683

$

117,505

$

384,703

$

415,215

Gross margin


$

102,153

$

151,452

$

444,299

$

508,253

General and administrative expenses



8,360


7,932


27,448


26,572

Share based compensation



77


4,139


11,586


13,746

Donations and community investments



1,406


1,524


3,379


3,712

Reversal of impairment of mineral stream interests


(10,330)


-


(10,330)


-

Earnings from operations


$

102,640

$

137,857

$

412,216

$

464,223

Gain on disposal of mineral stream interest



(104,425)


-


(104,425)


-

Other (income) expense



(2,799)


1,108


(3,448)


(2,194)

Earnings before finance costs and income taxes

$

209,864

$

136,749

$

520,089

$

466,417

Finance costs



1,398


1,379


4,209


4,309

Earnings before income taxes


$

208,466

$

135,370

$

515,880

$

462,108

Income tax (expense) recovery



(12,006)


(433)


(12,879)


955

Net earnings


$

196,460

$

134,937

$

503,001

$

463,063

Basic earnings per share


$

0.435

$

0.300

$

1.114

$

1.029

Diluted earnings per share


$

0.434

$

0.299

$

1.112

$

1.026

Weighted average number of shares outstanding










Basic



451,757


450,326


451,402


449,977

Diluted



452,386


451,717


452,221


451,369

 
Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets


As at
September 30

As at
December 31

(US dollars in thousands - unaudited)

2022

2021

Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$

494,618

$

226,045

Accounts receivable


11,536


11,577

Other


14,764


12,102

Total current assets

$

520,918

$

249,724

Non-current assets





Mineral stream interests

$

5,807,056

$

5,905,797

Early deposit mineral stream interests


46,092


34,741

Mineral royalty interest


6,606


6,606

Long-term equity investments


190,472


61,477

Convertible notes receivable


-


17,086

Property, plant and equipment


4,505


5,509

Other


11,946


15,211

Total non-current assets

$

6,066,677

$

6,046,427

Total assets

$

6,587,595

$

6,296,151

Liabilities





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

11,274

$

13,939

Current taxes payable


6,163


132

Current portion of performance share units


10,407


14,807

Current portion of lease liabilities


803


813

Total current liabilities

$

28,647

$

29,691

Non-current liabilities





Performance share units


3,661


11,498

Lease liabilities


1,348


2,060

Deferred income taxes


1,954


100

Pension liability


3,173


2,685

Total non-current liabilities

$

10,136

$

16,343

Total liabilities

$

38,783

$

46,034

Shareholders' equity





Issued capital

$

3,741,211

$

3,698,998

Reserves


7,464


47,036

Retained earnings


2,800,137


2,504,083

Total shareholders' equity

$

6,548,812

$

6,250,117

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

6,587,595

$

6,296,151

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended
September 30

Nine Months Ended
September 30

(US dollars in thousands - unaudited)


2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating activities










Net earnings


$

196,460

$

134,937

$

503,001

$

463,063

Adjustments for










Depreciation and depletion



56,129


55,445


180,004


196,869

Gain on disposal of mineral stream interest



(104,425)


-


(104,425)


-

Reversal of impairment of mineral stream interests



(10,330)


-


(10,330)


-

Interest expense



22


30


72


324

Equity settled stock based compensation



1,568


1,315


4,407


3,946

Performance share units



(1,654)


2,824


(11,231)


(7,128)

Pension expense



291


294


720


710

Income tax expense (recovery)



12,006


433


12,879


(955)

Loss (gain) on fair value adjustment of share purchase warrants held



204


1,246


1,101


2,392

Fair value (gain) loss on convertible note receivable



-


490


1,380


(4,136)

Investment income recognized in net earnings



(1,953)


(178)


(2,696)


(275)

Other



(349)


(9)


(1,821)


685

Change in non-cash working capital



4,728


4,434


(3,825)


(5,341)

Cash generated from operations before income taxes and interest


$

152,697

$

201,261

$

569,236

$

650,154

Income taxes recovered (paid)



(29)


-


(141)


(51)

Interest paid



(22)


(31)


(73)


(401)

Interest received



1,851


57


2,374


154

Cash generated from operating activities


$

154,497

$

201,287

$

571,396

$

649,856

Financing activities










Bank debt repaid


$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(195,000)

Credit facility extension fees



(1,205)


(54)


(1,207)


(1,727)

Share purchase options exercised



-


183


7,549


5,719

Lease payments



(201)


(196)


(603)


(583)

Dividends paid



(59,487)


(57,235)


(176,604)


(160,784)

Cash (used for) generated from financing activities


$

(60,893)

$

(57,302)

$

(170,865)

$

(352,375)

Investing activities










Mineral stream interests


$

(46,675)

$

(1,055)

$

(107,476)

$

(216,845)

Early deposit mineral stream interests



(750)


(750)


(1,500)


(1,500)

Mineral royalty interest



-


-


-


(3,571)

Closing costs on disposal of mineral stream interests



(139)


-


(139)


-

Acquisition of long-term investments



-


(5,076)


(22,768)


(7,453)

Proceeds on disposal of long-term investments



-


-


-


112,188

Dividends received



102


110


322


110

Other



(69)


(171)


(194)


(691)

Cash (used for) generated from investing activities


$

(47,531)

$

(6,942)

$

(131,755)

$

(117,762)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


$

(81)

$

(39)

$

(203)

$

48

Increase in cash and cash equivalents


$

45,992

$

137,004

$

268,573

$

179,767

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period


448,626


235,446


226,045


192,683

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$

494,618

$

372,450

$

494,618

$

372,450

Summary of Units Produced


Q3 2022   

Q2 2022   

Q1 2022   

Q4 2021   

Q3 2021   

Q2 2021   

Q1 2021   

Q4 2020   

Gold ounces produced ²









Salobo

44,212

34,129

44,883

48,235

55,205

55,590

46,622

62,854

Sudbury 3

4,735

5,289

5,362

4,379

148

4,563

7,004

6,659

Constancia

7,196

8,042

6,311

9,857

8,533

5,525

2,453

3,929

San Dimas 4

11,808

10,044

10,461

13,714

11,936

11,478

10,491

11,652

Stillwater 5

1,833

2,171

2,497

2,664

2,949

2,962

3,041

3,290

Other









Minto

3,182

2,480

4,060

3,506

1,703

3,206

2,638

789

777 6

-

3,509

4,003

4,462

4,717

5,035

6,280

2,866

Marmato

542

778

477

479

433

1,713

-

-

Total Other

3,724

6,767

8,540

8,447

6,853

9,954

8,918

3,655

Total gold ounces produced

73,508

66,442

78,054

87,296

85,624

90,072

78,529

92,039

Silver ounces produced 2









Peñasquito

2,017

2,089

2,219

2,145

2,180

2,026

2,202

2,014

Antamina

1,377

1,379

1,260

1,366

1,548

1,558

1,577

1,930

Constancia

564

584

506

578

521

468

406

478

Other









Los Filos 7

23

23

42

37

17

26

31

6

Zinkgruvan

642

739

577

482

658

457

420

515

Yauliyacu

463

756

637

382

372

629

737

454

Stratoni 8

-

-

-

129

18

164

165

185

Minto

42

25

45

44

25

33

21

16

Neves-Corvo

323

345

344

522

362

408

345

420

Aljustrel

246

292

287

325

314

400

474

440

Cozamin

179

169

186

213

199

183

230

-

Marmato

7

8

11

7

10

39

-

-

Keno Hill 9

-

48

20

30

44

55

27

-

777 6

-

80

91

96

81

83

130

51

Total Other

1,925

2,485

2,240

2,267

2,100

2,477

2,580

2,087

Total silver ounces produced

5,883

6,537

6,225

6,356

6,349

6,529

6,765

6,509

Palladium ounces produced ²









Stillwater 5

3,229

3,899

4,488

4,733

5,105

5,301

5,769

5,672

Cobalt pounds produced ²









Voisey's Bay

226

136

234

381

370

380

 1,162 ¹⁰

-

GEOs produced 11

159,852

160,646

170,590

184,551

183,012

190,272

196,756

185,436

SEOs produced 11

11,989

12,048

12,794

13,841

13,726

14,270

14,757

13,908

Average payable rate 2









Gold

95.1 %

95.1 %

95.2 %

96.0 %

96.0 %

95.8 %

95.0 %

95.2 %

Silver

86.1 %

85.5 %

86.1 %

86.0 %

86.6 %

86.9 %

86.6 %

86.3 %

Palladium

95.0 %

94.6 %

92.7 %

92.2 %

94.5 %

95.0 %

91.6 %

93.6 %

Cobalt

93.3 %

93.3 %

93.3 %

93.3 %

93.3 %

93.3 %

93.3 %

n.a.

GEO 11

90.6 %

90.1 %

90.5 %

91.4 %

91.3 %

91.8 %

90.7 %

91.2 %

1)

All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced.

2)

Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures and payable rates are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures and payable rates may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 

3)

Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests. Operations at the Sudbury mines were suspended from June 1, 2021 to August 9, 2021 as a result of a labour disruption by unionized employees.

4)

Under the terms of the San Dimas PMPA, the Company is entitled to an amount equal to 25% of the payable gold production plus an additional amount of gold equal to 25% of the payable silver production converted to gold at a fixed gold to silver exchange ratio of 70:1 from the San Dimas mine. If the average gold to silver price ratio decreases to less than 50:1 or increases to more than 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more, then the "70" shall be revised to "50" or "90", as the case may be, until such time as the average gold to silver price ratio is between 50:1 to 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more in which event the "70" shall be reinstated. Effective April 1, 2020, the fixed gold to silver exchange ratio was revised to 90:1, with the 70:1 ratio being reinstated on October 15, 2020. For reference, attributable silver production from prior periods is as follows: Q3-2022 - 412,000 ounces; Q2-2022 - 382,000 ounces; Q1-2022 - 408,000 ounces; Q4-2021 - 544,000 ounces; Q3-2021 - 472,000 ounces; Q2-2021 - 467,000 ounces; Q1-2021 - 429,000 ounces; Q4-2020 - 485,000 ounces.

5)

Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests.

6)

Operations at 777 were temporarily suspended from October 11, 2020 to November 25, 2020 as a result of an incident that occurred on October 9th during routine maintenance of the hoist rope and skip. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced.

7)

Operations at Los Filos were suspended from September 3, 2020 to December 23, 2020 as the result of an illegal road blockade by members of the nearby Carrizalillo community and had been temporarily suspended from June 22, 2021 to July 26, 2021 as the result of illegal blockades by a group of unionized employees and members of the Xochipala community.

8)

The Stratoni mine was placed into care and maintenance during Q4-2021.

9)

On September 7, 2022, the Company terminated the Keno Hill stream in exchange for $141 million of Hecla common shares received as consideration.

10)

Effective January 1, 2021, the Company was entitled to cobalt production from the Voisey's Bay mine. As per the Voisey's Bay PMPA with Vale, Wheaton is entitled to any cobalt processed at the Long Harbour Processing Plant as of January 1, 2021, resulting in reported production in the first quarter of 2021 including some material produced at the Voisey's Bay mine in the previous quarter.

11)

GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022.        


Summary of Units Sold


Q3 2022 

Q2 2022 

Q1 2022 

Q4 2021 

Q3 2021 

Q2 2021 

Q1 2021 

Q4 2020 

Gold ounces sold









Salobo

31,818

48,515

42,513

47,171

35,185

57,296

51,423

53,197

Sudbury 2

5,147

7,916

3,712

965

1,915

6,945

3,691

7,620

Constancia

6,336

7,431

10,494

6,196

8,159

2,321

1,676

3,853

San Dimas

10,196

10,633

10,070

15,182

11,346

11,214

10,273

11,529

Stillwater 3

2,127

2,626

2,628

2,933

2,820

2,574

3,074

3,069

Other









Minto

2,559

2,806

3,695

2,462

1,907

2,359

2,390

1,540

777

3,098

3,629

4,388

4,290

5,879

5,694

2,577

5,435

Marmato

719

781

401

423

438

1,687

-

-

Total Other

6,376

7,216

8,484

7,175

8,224

9,740

4,967

6,975

Total gold ounces sold

62,000

84,337

77,901

79,622

67,649

90,090

75,104

86,243

Silver ounces sold









Peñasquito

1,599

2,096

2,188

1,818

2,210

1,844

2,174

1,417

Antamina

1,155

1,177

1,468

1,297

1,502

1,499

1,930

1,669

Constancia

498

494

644

351

484

295

346

442

Other









Los Filos

24

41

42

17

12

42

27

-

Zinkgruvan

376

650

355

346

354

355

293

326

Yauliyacu

1,005

817

44

551

182

601

1,014

15

Stratoni

-

(2)

133

42

41

167

117

169

Minto

22

21

31

27

24

29

26

20

Neves-Corvo

105

167

204

259

193

215

239

145

Aljustrel

185

123

145

133

155

208

257

280

Cozamin

154

148

177

174

170

168

173

-

Marmato

8

11

8

8

10

35

-

-

Keno Hill

30

30

27

24

51

33

12

-

777

73

75

87

69

99

109

49

93

Total Other

1,982

2,081

1,253

1,650

1,291

1,962

2,207

1,048

Total silver ounces sold

5,234

5,848

5,553

5,116

5,487

5,600

6,657

4,576

Palladium ounces sold









Stillwater 3

4,227

3,378

4,075

4,641

5,703

3,869

5,131

4,591

Cobalt pounds sold









Voisey's Bay

115

225

511

228

131

395

132

-

GEOs sold 4

138,824

170,371

166,065

157,439

149,862

176,502

172,271

152,613

SEOs sold 4

10,412

12,778

12,455

11,808

11,240

13,238

12,920

11,446

Cumulative payable units PBND 5









Gold ounces

67,247

59,331

81,365

84,989

80,819

66,238

70,072

70,555

Silver ounces

3,550

3,672

3,910

4,200

3,845

3,802

3,738

4,486

Palladium ounces

5,041

6,267

5,535

5,629

5,619

6,822

5,373

5,597

Cobalt pounds

402

280

550

596

637

777

820

-

GEO 4

127,840

120,735

150,032

158,477

150,317

139,145

141,206

136,894

SEO 4

9,588

9,055

11,252

11,886

11,274

10,436

10,590

10,267

Inventory on hand









Cobalt pounds

556

582

410

657

488

134

132

-

1)

All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces sold.

2)

Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests. 

3)

Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests.

4)

GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022.

5)

Payable gold, silver and palladium ounces as well as cobalt pounds produced but not yet delivered ("PBND") are based on management estimates. These figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.

Results of Operations

The operating results of the Company's reportable operating segments are summarized in the tables and commentary below.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022


Units
Produced²

Units
Sold

Average
Realized
Price
($'s
Per Unit)

Average
Cash Cost
($'s Per
Unit) 3

Average
Depletion
($'s Per
Unit)

Sales

Impairment
Reversals /
Gain on
Disposal 4

Net
Earnings

Cash Flow
From
Operations

Total
Assets

Gold



















Salobo

44,212

31,818

$

1,724

$

416

$

334

$

54,860

$

-

$

31,000

$

41,617

$

2,396,952

Sudbury 5

4,735

5,147


1,745


400


1,092


8,984


-


1,303


5,943


288,863

Constancia

7,196

6,336


1,724


415


271


10,925


-


6,578


8,295


97,213

San Dimas

11,808

10,196


1,724


624


260


17,579


-


8,567


11,213


158,704

Stillwater

1,833

2,127


1,724


317


429


3,667


-


2,080


2,992


216,617

Other 6

3,724

6,376


1,743


694


59


11,113


-


6,311


5,562


461,359


73,508

62,000

$

1,728

$

474

$

353

$

107,128

$

-

$

55,839

$

75,622

$

3,619,708

Silver



















Peñasquito

2,017

1,599

$

19.30

$

4.36

$

3.57

$

30,857

$

-

$

18,182

$

23,885

$

301,040

Antamina

1,377

1,155


19.30


3.75


7.06


22,287


-


9,798


17,951


553,231

Constancia

564

498


19.30


6.12


6.35


9,613


-


3,398


6,563


195,507

Other 7

1,925

1,982


18.93


7.51


6.84


37,513


114,755


123,823


21,896


538,739


5,883

5,234

$

19.16

$

5.59

$

5.84

$

100,270

$

114,755

$

155,201

$

70,295

$

1,588,517

Palladium



















Stillwater

3,229

4,227

$

2,091

$

353

$

399

$

8,838

$

-

$

5,657

$

7,344

$

228,168

Platinum



















Marathon

-

-

$

n.a.

$

n.a.

$

n.a.

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

9,425

Cobalt



















Voisey's Bay

226

115

$

22.68

$

7.21

$

13.63

$

2,600

$

-

$

211

$

7,352

$

361,238

Operating results








$

218,836

$

114,755

$

216,908

$

160,613

$

5,807,056

Other

















General and administrative












$

(8,360)

$

(5,503)



Share based compensation













(77)


-



Donations and community investments













(1,406)


(1,413)



Finance costs














(1,398)


(1,020)



Other













2,799


1,849



Income tax














(12,006)


(29)



Total other











$

(20,448)

$

(6,116)

$

780,539














$

196,460

$

154,497

$

6,587,595

1)

Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts.

2)

Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.

3)

Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.

4)

Relates to the termination of the Keno Hill PMPA.

5)

Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests and the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests.

6)

Comprised of the operating Minto and Marmato gold interests as well as the non-operating 777, Copper World Complex (formerly referred to as Rosemont), Santo Domingo, Blackwater, Fenix, Goose, Marathon and Curipamba gold interests. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced.

7)

Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, Cozamin and Marmato silver interests, the non-operating 777, Loma de La Plata, Stratoni, Pascua-Lama, Copper World Complex (formerly referred to as Rosemont), Blackwater and Curipamba silver interests and the previously owned Keno Hill silver interest. The Stratoni mine was placed into care and maintenance during Q4-2021. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. On September 7, 2022, the Keno Hill stream was terminated in exchange for $141 million of Hecla common stock.


On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022


Ounces
Produced 1, 2

Ounces
Sold 2

Average
Realized
Price
($'s Per
Ounce)

Average
Cash Cost
($'s Per
Ounce) 3

Cash
Operating
Margin
($'s Per
Ounce) 4

Average
Depletion
($'s Per
Ounce)

Gross
Margin
($'s Per
Ounce)

Gold equivalent basis 5

159,852

138,824

$    1,576

$    439

$    1,137

$    401

$    736

Silver equivalent basis 5

11,989

10,412

$   21.02

$   5.85

$   15.17

$   5.35

$   9.82

1)

Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 

2)

Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands.

3)

Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.

4)

Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release.

5)

GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021


Units
Produced²

Units
Sold

Average
Realized
Price
($'s
Per Unit)

Average
Cash Cost
($'s Per
Unit) 3

Average
Depletion
($'s Per
Unit)

Sales

Net
Earnings

Cash Flow
From
Operations

Total
Assets

Gold

















Salobo

55,205

35,185

$

1,795

$

412

$

374

$

63,154

$

35,504

$

50,404

$

2,455,567

Sudbury 4

148

1,915


1,794


400


1,024


3,436


708


2,242


308,158

Constancia

8,533

8,159


1,795


411


315


14,645


8,723


11,487


101,741

San Dimas

11,936

11,346


1,795


618


322


20,365


9,693


13,351


171,617

Stillwater

2,949

2,820


1,795


326


397


5,061


3,024


4,144


220,949

Other 5

6,853

8,224


1,794


590


38


14,755


9,586


9,887


64,985


85,624

67,649

$

1,795

$

464

$

337

$

121,416

$

67,238

$

91,515

$

3,323,017

Silver

















Peñasquito

2,180

2,210

$

24.09

$

4.29

$

3.55

$

53,259

$

35,932

$

43,776

$

328,470

Antamina

1,548

1,502


23.99


4.80


7.53


36,000


17,503


28,993


589,816

Constancia

521

484


24.09


6.05


7.56


11,668


5,076


9,033


208,537

Other 6

2,100

1,291


22.97


6.33


4.49


29,660


15,686


24,011


602,796


6,349

5,487

$

23.80

$

5.06

$

5.21

$

130,587

$

74,197

$

105,813

$

1,729,619

Palladium

















Stillwater

5,105

5,703

$

2,426

$

468

$

442

$

13,834

$

8,644

$

11,168

$

234,883

Cobalt

















Voisey's Bay

370

131

$

23.78

$

5.15

$

8.17

$

3,120

$

1,373

$

159

$

218,144

Operating results








$

268,957

$

151,452

$

208,655

$

5,505,663

Other















General and administrative










$

(7,932)

$

(4,729)



Share based compensation











(4,139)


-



Donations and community investments











(1,524)


(1,671)



Finance costs












(1,379)


(1,039)



Other











(1,108)


71



Income tax












(433)


-



Total other









$

(16,515)

$

(7,368)

$

541,077












$

134,937

$

201,287

$

6,046,740

1)

Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts.

2)

Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.

3)

Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.

4)

Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests.

5)

Comprised of the operating Minto, 777 and Marmato gold interests as well as the non-operating Copper World Complex gold interest (formerly referred to as Rosemont). On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced.

6)

Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Stratoni, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, 777, Marmato and Cozamin silver interests, the non-operating Loma de La Plata, Copper World Complex (formerly referred to as Rosemont) and Pascua-Lama silver interests and the previously owned Keno Hill silver interest. The Stratoni mine was placed into care and maintenance during Q4-2021. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. On September 7, 2022, the Keno Hill stream was terminated in exchange for $141 million of Hecla common stock.


On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021


Ounces
Produced 1, 2

Ounces
Sold 2

Average
Realized
Price
($'s Per
Ounce)

Average
Cash Cost
($'s Per
Ounce) 3

Cash
Operating
Margin
($'s Per
Ounce) 4

Average
Depletion
($'s Per
Ounce)

Gross
Margin
($'s Per
Ounce)

Gold equivalent basis 5

183,012

149,862

$    1,795

$    417

$    1,378

$    367

$    1,011

Silver equivalent basis 5

13,726

11,240

$   23.93

$   5.56

$   18.37

$   4.89

$   13.48

1)

Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.

2)

Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands.

3)

Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.

4)

Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release.

5)

GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022


Units

Produced²

Units
Sold

Average
Realized
Price
($'s
Per Unit)

Average
Cash Cost
($'s Per
Unit) 3

Average
Depletion
($'s Per
Unit)

Sales

Impairment
Reversals /
Gain on
Disposal 4

Net
Earnings

Cash Flow
From
Operations

Total
Assets

Gold



















Salobo

123,224

122,846

$

1,834

$

416

$

334

$

225,267

$

-

$

133,146

$

174,134

$

2,396,952

Sudbury 5

15,386

16,775


1,828


400


1,091


30,673


-


5,657


22,980


288,863

Constancia

21,549

24,261


1,833


413


271


44,480


-


27,886


34,463


97,213

San Dimas

32,313

30,899


1,823


622


260


56,335


-


29,095


37,114


158,704

Stillwater

6,501

7,381


1,829


330


429


13,503


-


7,902


11,070


216,617

Other 6

19,031

22,076


1,829


734


45


40,388


-


23,183


22,912


461,359


218,004

224,238

$

1,831

$

471

$

348

$

410,646

$

-

$

226,869

$

302,673

$

3,619,708

Silver



















Peñasquito

6,325

5,883

$

22.21

$

4.36

$

3.57

$

130,686

$

-

$

84,058

$

105,036

$

301,040

Antamina

4,016

3,800


22.13


4.42


7.06


84,093


-


40,479


66,952


553,231

Constancia

1,654

1,636


22.15


6.09


6.34


36,227


-


15,883


26,260


195,507

Other 7

6,650

5,316


21.41


7.14


5.61


113,823


114,755


160,768


75,969


538,739


18,645

16,635

$

21.93

$

5.43

$

5.29

$

364,829

$

114,755

$

301,188

$

274,217

$

1,588,517

Palladium



















Stillwater

11,616

11,680

$

2,190

$

383

$

399

$

25,574

$

-

$

16,437

$

21,099

$

228,168

Platinum



















Marathon

-

-

$

n.a.

$

n.a.

$

n.a.

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

9,425

Cobalt



















Voisey's Bay

596

851

$

32.85

$

6.24

$

9.49

$

27,953

$

-

$

14,560

$

24,683

$

361,238

Operating results








$

829,002

$

114,755

$

559,054

$

622,672

$

5,807,056

Other

















General and administrative












$

(27,448)

$

(28,933)



Share based compensation













(11,586)


(18,161)



Donations and community investments













(3,379)


(2,976)



Finance costs














(4,209)


(3,107)



Other













3,448


2,042



Income tax














(12,879)


(141)



Total other











$

(56,053)

$

(51,276)

$

780,539














$

503,001

$

571,396

$

6,587,595

1)

Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts.

2)

Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.

3)

Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.

4)

Relates to the termination of the Keno Hill PMPA.

5)

Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests and the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests.

6)

Comprised of the operating 777, Minto and Marmato gold interests as well as the non-operating Copper World Complex (formerly referred to as Rosemont), Santo Domingo, Blackwater, Fenix, Goose, Marathon and Curipamba gold interests. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced.

7)

Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, Cozamin, Marmato and 777 silver interests, the non-operating Loma de La Plata, Stratoni, Pascua-Lama, Copper World Complex (formerly referred to as Rosemont), Blackwater and Curipamba silver interests and the previously owned Keno Hill silver interest. The Stratoni mine was placed into care and maintenance during Q4-2021. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. On September 7, 2022, the Keno Hill stream was terminated in exchange for $141 million of Hecla common stock.


On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were as follows:

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022


Ounces
Produced 1, 2

Ounces
Sold 2

Average
Realized
Price
($'s Per
Ounce)

Average
Cash Cost
($'s Per
Ounce) 3

Cash
Operating
Margin
($'s Per
Ounce) 4

Average
Depletion
($'s Per
Ounce)

Gross
Margin
($'s Per
Ounce)

Gold equivalent basis 5

491,088

475,259

$    1,744

$    433

$    1,311

$    376

$    935

Silver equivalent basis 5

36,832

35,644

$   23.26

$   5.78

$   17.48

$   5.02

$   12.46

1)

Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 

2)

Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands.

3)

Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.

4)

Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release.

5)

GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021


Units
Produced²

Units
Sold

Average
Realized
Price
($'s
Per Unit)

Average
Cash Cost
($'s Per
Unit) 3

Average
Depletion
($'s Per
Unit)

Sales

Net
Earnings

Cash Flow
From
Operations

Total
Assets

Gold

















Salobo

157,417

143,904

$

1,797

$

412

$

374

$

258,549

$

145,466

$

200,993

$

2,455,567

Sudbury 4

11,715

12,551


1,812


400


1,024


22,742


4,864


17,722


308,158

Constancia

16,511

12,156


1,796


410


315


21,829


13,018


17,040


101,741

San Dimas

33,905

32,833


1,796


616


322


58,981


28,170


38,755


171,617

Stillwater

8,952

8,468


1,796


327


397


15,212


9,083


12,444


220,949

Other 5

25,725

22,931


1,806


585


67


41,421


26,471


27,981


64,985


254,225

232,843

$

1,798

$

454

$

369

$

418,734

$

227,072

$

314,935

$

3,323,017

Silver

















Peñasquito

6,408

6,228

$

25.59

$

4.29

$

3.55

$

159,374

$

110,552

$

132,655

$

328,470

Antamina

4,683

4,931


25.66


5.12


7.53


126,484


64,106


100,597


589,816

Constancia

1,395

1,125


25.41


6.03


7.56


28,605


13,306


22,109


208,537

Other 6

7,157

5,460


25.54


8.31


5.48


139,461


64,166


97,241


602,796


19,643

17,744

$

25.58

$

5.87

$

5.50

$

453,924

$

252,130

$

352,602

$

1,729,619

Palladium

















Stillwater

16,175

14,703

$

2,512

$

463

$

442

$

36,932

$

23,622

$

30,128

$

234,883

Cobalt

















Voisey's Bay

1,912

658

$

21.09

$

4.67

$

8.17

$

13,878

$

5,429

$

1,244

$

218,144

Operating results








$

923,468

$

508,253

$

698,909

$

5,505,663

Other















General and administrative










$

(26,572)

$

(25,898)



Share based compensation











(13,746)


(16,926)



Donations and community investments











(3,712)


(3,247)



Finance costs












(4,309)


(3,246)



Other











2,194


315



Income tax












955


(51)



Total other









$

(45,190)

$

(49,053)

$

541,077












$

463,063

$

649,856

$

6,046,740

1)

Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts.

2)

Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.

3)

Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.

4)

Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests.

5)

Comprised of the operating Minto, 777 and Marmato gold interests as well as the non-operating Copper World Complex gold interest (formerly referred to as Rosemont). On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced.

6)

Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Stratoni, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, 777, Marmato and Cozamin silver interests, the non-operating Loma de La Plata, Copper World Complex (formerly referred to as Rosemont) and Pascua-Lama silver interests and the previously owned Keno Hill silver interest. The Stratoni mine was placed into care and maintenance during Q4-2021. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. On September 7, 2022, the Keno Hill stream was terminated in exchange for $141 million of Hecla common stock.


On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were as follows:

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021


Ounces
Produced 1, 2

Ounces
Sold 2

Average
Realized
Price
($'s Per
Ounce)

Average
Cash Cost
($'s Per
Ounce) 3

Cash
Operating
Margin
($'s Per
Ounce) 4

Average
Depletion
($'s Per
Ounce)

Gross
Margin
($'s Per
Ounce)

Gold equivalent basis 5

570,040

498,635

$    1,852

$    441

$    1,411

$    392

$    1,019

Silver equivalent basis 5

42,753

37,398

$   24.69

$   5.88

$   18.81

$   5.23

$   13.58

1)

Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.

2)

Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands.

3)

Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release.

4)

Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release.

5)

GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022.


Non-IFRS Measures

Wheaton has included, throughout this document, certain non-IFRS performance measures, including (i) adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share; (ii) operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted); (iii) average cash costs of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis; and (iv) cash operating margin.

i.       

Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share are calculated by removing the effects of  non-cash impairment charges (reversals) (if any), non-cash fair value (gains) losses and other one-time (income) expenses as well as the reversal of non-cash income tax expense (recovery) which is offset by income tax expense (recovery) recognized in the Statements of Shareholders' Equity and OCI, respectively. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance. 




The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share (basic and diluted).




Three Months Ended
September 30

Nine Months Ended
September 30

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net earnings


$

196,460


$

134,937


$

503,001


$

463,063

Add back (deduct):













Impairment reversal



(10,330)



-



(10,330)



-

Gain on disposal of Mineral Stream Interest



(104,425)



-



(104,425)



-

(Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of share purchase warrants held



204



1,246



1,101



2,392

(Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of convertible notes receivable



-



490



1,380



(4,136)

Income tax (expense) recovery recognized in the Statement of Shareholders' Equity



3,644



(269)



4,143



837

Income tax (expense) recovery recognized in the Statement of OCI



546



627



701



(1,989)

Income tax expense resulting from PMPA disposition, net of above



7,779



-



7,779



-

Other



-



56



(2,182)



(319)

Adjusted net earnings


$

93,878


$

137,087


$

401,168


$

459,848

Divided by:













Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding



451,757



450,326



451,402



449,977

Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding



452,386



451,717



452,221



451,369

Equals:













Adjusted earnings per share - basic


$

0.208


$

0.304


$

0.889


$

1.022

Adjusted earnings per share - diluted


$

0.208


$

0.303


$

0.887


$

1.019

ii.     

Operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted) is calculated by dividing cash generated by operating activities by the weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted). The Company presents operating cash flow per share as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis.




The following table provides a reconciliation of operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted).




Three Months Ended
September 30

Nine Months Ended
September 30

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)


2022


2021


2022


2021

Cash generated by operating activities


$

154,497


$

201,287


$

571,396


$

649,856

Divided by:













Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding



451,757



450,326



451,402



449,977

Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding



452,386



451,717



452,221



451,369

Equals:













Operating cash flow per share - basic


$

0.342


$

0.447


$

1.266


$

1.444

Operating cash flow per share - diluted


$

0.342


$

0.446


$

1.264


$

1.440

iii.     

Average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis is calculated by dividing the total cost of sales, less depletion, by the ounces or pounds sold. In the precious metal mining industry, this is a common performance measure but does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. In addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.




The following table provides a calculation of average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis.




Three Months Ended
September 30

Nine Months Ended
September 30

(in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces sold and per unit amounts)


2022


2021


2022


2021

Cost of sales


$

116,683


$

117,505


$

384,703


$

415,215

Less:  depletion



(55,728)



(54,976)



(178,812)



(195,458)

Cash cost of sales


$

60,955


$

62,529


$

205,891


$

219,757

Cash cost of sales is comprised of:













Total cash cost of gold sold


$

29,398


$

31,405


$

105,719


$

105,721

Total cash cost of silver sold



29,238



27,782



90,384



104,159

Total cash cost of palladium sold



1,493



2,667



4,475



6,804

Total cash cost of cobalt sold



826



675



5,313



3,073

Total cash cost of sales


$

60,955


$

62,529


$

205,891


$

219,757

Divided by:













Total gold ounces sold



62,000



67,649



224,238



232,843

Total silver ounces sold



5,234



5,487



16,635



17,744

Total palladium ounces sold



4,227



5,703



11,680



14,703

Total cobalt pounds sold



115



131



851



658

Equals:













Average cash cost of gold (per ounce)


$

474


$

464


$

471


$

454

Average cash cost of silver (per ounce)


$

5.59


$

5.06


$

5.43


$

5.87

Average cash cost of palladium (per ounce)


$

353


$

468


$

383


$

463

Average cash cost of cobalt (per pound)


$

7.21


$

5.15


$

6.24


$

4.67

iv.       

Cash operating margin is calculated by subtracting the average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis from the average realized selling price of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis. The Company presents cash operating margin as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis as well as to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow. 




The following table provides a reconciliation of cash operating margin.




Three Months Ended
September 30

Nine Months Ended
September 30

(in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces sold and per unit amounts)


2022


2021


2022


2021

Total sales:













Gold


$

107,128


$

121,416


$

410,646


$

418,734

Silver


$

100,270


$

130,587


$

364,829


$

453,924

Palladium


$

8,838


$

13,834


$

25,574


$

36,932

Cobalt


$

2,600


$

3,120


$

27,953


$

13,878

Divided by:













Total gold ounces sold



62,000



67,649



224,238



232,843

Total silver ounces sold



5,234



5,487



16,635



17,744

Total palladium ounces sold



4,227



5,703



11,680



14,703

Total cobalt pounds sold



115



131



851



658

Equals:













Average realized price of gold (per ounce)


$

1,728


$

1,795


$

1,831


$

1,798

Average realized price of silver (per ounce)


$

19.16


$

23.80


$

21.93


$

25.58

Average realized price of palladium (per ounce)


$

2,091


$

2,426


$

2,190


$

2,512

Average realized price of cobalt (per pound)


$

22.68


$

23.78


$

32.85


$

21.09

Less:













Average cash cost of gold 1 (per ounce)


$

(474)


$

(464)


$

(471)


$

(454)

Average cash cost of silver 1 (per ounce)


$

(5.59)


$

(5.06)


$

(5.43)


$

(5.87)

Average cash cost of palladium 1 (per ounce)


$

(353)


$

(468)


$

(383)


$

(463)

Average cash cost of cobalt 1 (per pound)


$

(7.21)


$

(5.15)


$

(6.24)


$

(4.67)

Equals:













Cash operating margin per gold ounce sold


$

1,254


$

1,331


$

1,360


$

1,344

As a percentage of realized price of gold



73 %



74 %



74 %



75 %

Cash operating margin per silver ounce sold


$

13.57


$

18.74


$

16.50


$

19.71

As a percentage of realized price of silver



71 %



79 %



75 %



77 %

Cash operating margin per palladium ounce sold


$

1,738


$

1,958


$

1,807


$

2,049

As a percentage of realized price of palladium



83 %



81 %



83 %



82 %

Cash operating margin per cobalt pound sold


$

15.47


$

18.63


$

26.61


$

16.42

As a percentage of realized price of cobalt



68 %



78 %



81 %



78 %

1) Please refer to non-IFRS measure (iii), above.

These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and other companies may calculate these measures differently.  The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For more detailed information, please refer to Wheaton's MD&A available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com and posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance of Wheaton and, in some instances, the business, mining operations and performance of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties. Forward-looking statements, which are all statements other than statements of historical fact, include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the termination of the Yauliyacu silver stream for $150 million, the value of silver produced and delivered after January 1, 2022 and the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with definitive documentation relating to the termination of the Yauliyacu silver stream, the future price of commodities, the estimation of future production from Mining Operations (including in the estimation of production, mill throughput, grades, recoveries and exploration potential), the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources (including the estimation of reserve conversion rates) and the realization of such estimations, the commencement, timing and achievement of construction, expansion or improvement projects by Wheaton's PMPA counterparties at mineral stream interests owned by Wheaton (the "Mining Operations"), the payment of upfront cash consideration to counterparties under PMPAs, the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with PMPAs and royalty arrangements and the receipt by the Company of precious metals and cobalt production in respect of the applicable Mining Operations under PMPAs or other payments under royalty arrangements, the ability of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties to comply with the terms of a PMPA (including as a result of the business, mining operations and performance of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties) and the potential impacts of such on Wheaton, future payments by the Company in accordance with PMPAs, the costs of future production, the estimation of produced but not yet delivered ounces, the impact of epidemics (including the COVID-19 virus pandemic), including the potential heightening of other risks, future sales of common shares under the ATM program, continued listing of the Company's common shares, any statements as to future dividends, the ability to fund outstanding commitments and the ability to continue to acquire accretive PMPAs, including any acceleration of payments, projected increases to Wheaton's production and cash flow profile, projected changes to Wheaton's production mix, the ability of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties to comply with the terms of any other obligations under agreements with the Company, the ability to sell precious metals and cobalt production, confidence in the Company's business structure, the Company's assessment of taxes payable and the impact of the CRA Settlement for years subsequent to 2010, possible domestic audits for taxation years subsequent to 2016 and international audits, the Company's assessment of the impact of any tax reassessments, the Company's intention to file future tax returns in a manner consistent with the CRA Settlement, the Company's climate change and environmental commitments, and assessments of the impact and resolution of various legal and tax matters, including but not limited to audits. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", "potential", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Wheaton to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks relating to the termination of the Yauliyacu silver stream and the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with the terms of the definitive documentation relating to the termination of the Yauliyacu silver stream, the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with the terms of the Company's PMPAs or royalty arrangements, risks associated with fluctuations in the price of commodities (including Wheaton's ability to sell its precious metals or cobalt production at acceptable prices or at all), risks of significant impacts on Wheaton or the Mining Operations as a result of an epidemic (including the COVID-19 virus pandemic), risks related to the Mining Operations (including fluctuations in the price of the primary or other commodities mined at such operations, regulatory, political and other risks of the jurisdictions in which the Mining Operations are located, actual results of mining, risks associated with the exploration, development, operating, expansion and improvement of the Mining Operations, environmental and economic risks of the Mining Operations, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined), the absence of control over the Mining Operations and having to rely on the accuracy of the public disclosure and other information Wheaton receives from the Mining Operations, uncertainty in the estimation of production from Mining Operations, uncertainty in the accuracy of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimation, the ability of each party to satisfy their obligations in accordance with the terms of the PMPAs, the estimation of future production from Mining Operations, Wheaton's interpretation of, compliance with or application of, tax laws and regulations or accounting policies and rules being found to be incorrect, any challenge or reassessment by the CRA of the Company's tax filings being successful and the potential negative impact to the Company's previous and future tax filings, assessing the impact of the CRA Settlement (including whether there will be any material change in the Company's facts or change in law or jurisprudence), potential implementation of a 15% global minimum tax, counterparty credit and liquidity, mine operator concentration, indebtedness and guarantees, hedging, competition, claims and legal proceedings against Wheaton or the Mining Operations, security over underlying assets, governmental regulations, international operations of Wheaton and the Mining Operations, exploration, development, operations, expansions and improvements at the Mining Operations, environmental regulations, climate change, Wheaton and the Mining Operations ability to obtain and maintain necessary licenses, permits, approvals and rulings, Wheaton and the Mining Operations ability to comply with applicable laws, regulations and permitting requirements, lack of suitable supplies, infrastructure and employees to support the Mining Operations, inability to replace and expand mineral reserves, including anticipated timing of the commencement of production by certain Mining Operations (including increases in production, estimated grades and recoveries), uncertainties of title and indigenous rights with respect to the Mining Operations, environmental, social and governance matters, Wheaton and the Mining Operations ability to obtain adequate financing, the Mining Operations ability to complete permitting, construction, development and expansion, global financial conditions, Wheaton's acquisition strategy and other risks discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business – Risk Factors" in Wheaton's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, Wheaton's Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Form 6-K filed March 31, 2022 both on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR (the "Disclosure"). Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management currently believes to be reasonable, including (without limitation): the receipt of $150 million from Glencore, the estimated value of silver to be produced and delivered after January 1, 2022 and the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with the terms of the definitive documentation relating to the termination of the Yauliyacu silver stream, that there will be no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, that the Mining Operations will continue to operate and the mining projects will be completed in accordance with public statements and achieve their stated production estimates, that the mineral reserves and mineral resource estimates from Mining Operations (including reserve conversion rates) are accurate, that each party will satisfy their obligations in accordance with the PMPAs, that Wheaton will continue to be able to fund or obtain funding for outstanding commitments, that Wheaton will be able to source and obtain accretive PMPAs, that neither Wheaton nor the Mining Operations will suffer significant impacts as a result of an epidemic (including the COVID-19 virus pandemic), that any outbreak or threat of an outbreak of a virus or other contagions or epidemic disease will be adequately responded to locally, nationally, regionally and internationally, without such response requiring any prolonged closure of the Mining Operations or having other material adverse effects on the Company and counterparties to its PMPAs, that the trading of the Company's common shares will not be adversely affected by the differences in liquidity, settlement and clearing systems as a result of multiple listings of the Common Shares on the LSE, the TSX and the NYSE, that the trading of the Company's common shares will not be suspended, and that the net proceeds of sales of common shares, if any, will be used as anticipated, that expectations regarding the resolution of legal and tax matters will be achieved (including ongoing CRA audits involving the Company), that Wheaton has properly considered the interpretation and application of Canadian tax law to its structure and operations, that Wheaton has filed its tax returns and paid applicable taxes in compliance with Canadian tax law, that Wheaton's application of the CRA Settlement is accurate (including the Company's assessment that there will be no material change in the Company's facts or change in law or jurisprudence), and such other assumptions and factors as set out in the Disclosure. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and even if events or results described in the forward-looking statements are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Wheaton. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are cautioned that actual outcomes may vary. The forward-looking statements included herein are for the purpose of providing readers with information to assist them in understanding Wheaton's expected financial and operational performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any forward looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, reflects Wheaton's management's current beliefs based on current information and will not be updated except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Although Wheaton has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in forward‑looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, level of activity, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

