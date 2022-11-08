Scivita Medical Joins Hands with FUJIFILM Europe B.V. in Main European Countries

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Scivita Medical Technology Co., Ltd. ('Scivita Medical') and FUJIFILM Europe B.V. ('Fujifilm') headquartered in the Netherlands, jointly announced a strategic cooperation between the two companies. Under a supply and distribution agreement, Fujifilm is designated as the exclusive distributor responsible for the sales and business expansion of Scivita Medical's single-use broncho videoscopes in some major countries throughout Europe.

Data has shown that the global market capacity of medical endoscopes is huge and continues to increase rapidly. According to Frost & Sullivan, the global market value of medical endoscopes was USD 20.3 billion in 2020, and with the constant growth of medical demand driven by population aging, increasing awareness of medical healthcare, and technical progress, the market value is estimated to increase with an annual compound rate of 6.9% to USD 39.6 billion in 2030. As a result of the growing demands of mitigating the risks of cross-contamination and hospital-acquired diseases, particularly amid the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the global single-use endoscope market is also rapidly growing. The global market value of single-use medical endoscopes was USD 0.5 billion in 2020, and is estimated to increase to USD 9.2 billion in 2030, according to Frost & Sullivan.

Scivita Medical's single-use broncho videoscope is a disposable flexible endoscope. It frees healthcare practitioners from having to sterilize the used endoscope after each operation, thereby enabling back-to-back procedures, improving surgical efficiency, and reducing the composite cost of hospitals. The product also has various advanced technical features to enhance physicians' experience during the operation. The cooperation between Fujifilm and Scivita Medical is expected to enhance the market acceptance of the product and boost its sales in Europe.

Scivita Medical, said, 'Single-use endoscopes is one of the key researches and development focuses in the endoscopic domain. We believe that our strategic cooperation with Fujifilm will gain us great competitive advantages over other brands and help us gradually increase our market share in the overseas markets. We will take the opportunity to enter the European market, bringing our core technology and product advantages into full play. By leveraging Fujifilm's extensive sales network and marketing resources in the European market, we will be able to demonstrate the advantages of our products in terms of performance and function to overseas customers effectively and efficiently, and expect to generate more sales from overseas markets. Overseas sales are widely believed as a touchstone for the technical strength of a medical device company. This successful cooperation will undoubtedly serve as a strong validation of the innovativeness and high quality of the products of Scivita Medical.'

Fujifilm, as a leader in the global medical healthcare and imaging field, takes a leading position in the flexible endoscope market and has the products enjoying high reputation worldwide. Fujifilm appreciates the opportunity to cooperate with Scivita Medical, a promising player in the medical endoscope industry, and believes that the cooperation will create great value for both parties. Fujifilm will use its best efforts to promote Scivita Medical's products in Europe, with an aim to provide safe, effective and innovative endoscope solutions for the doctors and patients around the world.

Scivita Medical will show its innovative endoscopes solution at MEDICA 2022 (Booth Hall 9 E63) at 14th – 17th Nov. MEDICA 2022 will be held in Düsseldorf, Germany, For more information about Scivita Medical in MEDICA, please check its LinkedIn account. Welcome to come and visit Scivita Medical's booth during MEDICA 2022.

About Scivita Medical

Founded in 2016, Scivita Medical is a medical device company that provides minimally invasive diagnosis and treatment solutions, and focuses on the research, development and commercialization of medical endoscopes and related products. Scivita Medical takes 'Globalization' as its core strategy and has established R&D centers both in China and Japan. With solid in-house R&D capabilities, Scivita Medical has established a unique technology platform built upon five synergistic core technologies, and built a comprehensive portfolio of endoscope products and products candidates covering all types of endoscope procedures conducted by the various clinical departments, to address diverse medical needs. Adhering its value of 'Clinical Focus' 'Collaborative Innovation' 'People Oriented' 'Excellence & Efficiency', Scivita Medical will continuously upgrade its core technologies, improve market penetration with excellent products, and to be the preferred brand trusted by doctors and patients around the world.

About Fujifilm in Europe

Fujifilm operates over 50 group companies and branches in Europe and employs more than 5,000 people engaged in R&D, manufacturing, sales and service, with FUJIFILM Europe GmbH, located in Ratingen, Germany, operating as the strategic headquarters for the region. Throughout Europe, Fujifilm entities serve a range of industries including medical technology, biopharmaceuticals, electronic materials, industrial products, chemicals, graphic systems, optical devices, data storage and all aspects of photography. Over the last 20 years, the company has more intensively focused on healthcare - from diagnosis to prevention and treatment. Today, Fujifilm in Europe provides the entire spectrum of patient care, in addition to research, development and CDMO manufacturing in advanced therapies, gene therapies and vaccines, as well as providing cell culture media and regenerative medicine solutions.

