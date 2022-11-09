Kymera International Acquires CASL Surface Technologies Corp.

-- Addition of CASL to Enhance & Grow Kymera's Coatings & Surface Technologies Product Offerings --

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kymera International ("Kymera"), a global leading specialty materials company, announced today that it has acquired CASL Surface Technologies Corp. ("CASL"). With two manufacturing facilities in Alberta, Canada and a production site in Houston, Texas, CASL is a leading manufacturer of wear-resistant metallic and ceramic alloy coatings.

"CASL's leadership team has built a tremendous company of talented people with industry leading knowledge in thermal spray applications. This acquisition will allow us to accelerate our coatings initiatives both organically and through M&A," said Barton White, CEO of Kymera. "Combining the unique wear resistant specialty materials Kymera has organically developed in-house, with the innovative alloys and application expertise of CASL, will give our customers end-to-end performance and value."

"The acquisition of CASL, Kymera's sixth under Palladium's ownership, is aligned with the company's value creation plan to become a leading specialty materials manufacturer and solutions provider," said Adam Shebitz, a Partner at Palladium. "CASL's offering compliments the investments Kymera has made in its organic new product development capabilities, and unlocks exciting new growth opportunities."

"CASL is thrilled to join the Kymera family where we expect the combination of our highly successful materials science-oriented teams, coupled with Kymera's new product development focus and its global reach, will unlock the potential in CASL IP and generate extraordinary results", said Scott McLaughlan, President & CEO of CASL.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Kymera International

Kymera International, through acquisitions, can trace its roots back to the early 1800's. Today, Kymera is the market leader in specialty materials, focused on non-ferrous powders, granules, and pastes including aluminum, copper, tin, tantalum, titanium, and their alloys as well as vanadium, niobium, and molybdenum master alloys. Kymera sells its technically developed products into a wide variety of end markets, including aerospace, medical, electronics, chemical, specialty auto, additive manufacturing, and numerous industrial applications. Kymera International has manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Australia, Europe, and Asia. www.kymerainternational.com

About CASL Surface Technologies Corp.

CASL Surface Technologies develops and commercializes niche metallic coating process, alloy and capital equipment intellectual property purposed towards mitigating the impact of extreme wear on mission critical industrial components. A world leader in high performance alloy surface application solutions, CASL solves the most challenging surface engineering problems facing global multinationals operating in a diverse range of industries stretching from mining to aerospace and defense. CASL is headquartered in Alberta, Canada. www.caslsurftech.com

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Palladium is the oldest minority-owned private equity buyout firm in the industry with over $3 billion of assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance, and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has invested over $3 billion of capital in 38 platform investments and 158 add-on acquisitions, realizing 23 of these platform investments. The firm focuses primarily on buyout equity investments in the range of $50 million to $150 million. The principals of the firm have meaningful experience in consumer, services, industrials, and healthcare businesses, with a special focus on companies they believe will benefit from the growth in the U.S. Hispanic population. Palladium is based in New York City. For more information, visit www.palladiumequity.com.

