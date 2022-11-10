KCA Wealth Management Expands Financial and Retirement Planning Resources

The firm, which is Central Pennsylvania's only three-time award-winning team for three years in a row*, adds investment committee, tax planning services and more

CAMP HILL, Pa., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KCA Wealth Management (KCA), a holistic wealth and life management services firm serving Central Pennsylvania with office locations in Camp Hill, Hershey and Carlisle, announces the addition of several new resources, including an investment committee consisting of five Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA®) and the integration of tax planning services with three Certified Public Accountants (CPA). The firm is also expanding its financial planning team by working with four additional Certified Financial Planners (CFP®) and a Juris Doctor (JD).

"Confidence comes from knowing that the team managing your finances holds the most significant and respected designations in the industry with the skills to match," said Brian Kennedy, founder, and principal of KCA. "By expanding our team, we are adding even more diverse expertise in all areas of financial services. Our aim is to help members of our local community lead happier, healthier, and more confident lives. By expanding our range of services, we're building a one-stop shop that will make our clients' lives easier."

KCA is also expanding its practice management team and adding additional support for risk management, health and Medicare planning, and employer sponsored retirement plans services. Those joining the KCA team virtually include:

Investment Committee/Asset Management

Jared Sutton CFA, CFP ®

James Wessels CPA, PFS, CFA

Arid Holm CFA

Phyllis Vance CFA

Sean Phillips, CFA

Mark Kelly

Financial Planning

Matt Boehnke CFP ®

Mike Berry CFP ®

Income Tax Planning/ Tax Preparation

Mark Elliff CPA

Trust, Estate, Business and Tax Planning

Eric Johnson JD, CPA, CLU ®, CHFC ®

Practice Management

Taylor White

Clark Buss

Kevin Stych CFP ®

Risk Management, Health Insurance and Medicare Insurance

Mike Berry, CFP

Andrew Jensen

Cindy Vandenburg

Retirement Plan Services for Employer Sponsored Plans

Nate Maly

Sean Beard

KCA's announcement comes on the heels of its recent partnership with Everfi, a software company working to help solve societal challenges through education and community engagement, to bring financial literacy curriculum to Central Pennsylvania students. Thanks to KCA Wealth Management's $30,000 donation, KCA helped students at local area schools gain access to Everfi's various financial courses. The firm's goal is to make the Everfi curriculum available to many more students in Central Pennsylvania.

To learn more about KCA and its expanded team, visit KCAWealth.com.

About KCA Wealth Management

KCA Wealth Management is a holistic wealth and life management services firm serving Central Pennsylvania with office locations in Camp Hill, Hershey, and Carlisle. Through their comprehensive range of services, the team helps working professionals and retirees increase their confidence in the future by collaborating with them to achieve their goals, resolve their life issues, and enjoy what they've worked hard to build. Partners Brian Kennedy (president) and Vincent Catalano (vice president) are passionate about supporting the local community through educational courses, charitable events, donations, and volunteering. For more information, visit KCAWealth.com .

Securities offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Cambridge and KCA Wealth Management are not affiliated. Cambridge does not provide tax advice.

*Outlets to bestow awards are: Central Penn Business Journal, Harrisburg Magazine, and The Sentinel.

The Central Penn Business Journal award for Best Wealth Management firm and Best Insurance Firm 2020-2022 and in the Finance, Investments & Insurance category 2022 is based on a poll of the Journal's readers. Three winners are selected for each category. The Harrisburg Magazine Simply the Best Reader's Choice Awards for Best Financial Planner 2020-2022 and Best Investment Company 2020/2021 is based on a poll of the Magazine's readers. The Sentinel Best of Cumberland County 2020 award for Runner up and 2021/2022 award for Best Financial Advisor is based on a poll of The Sentinel readers. Businesses must be located in or provide service to Cumberland County to qualify. Awards featured are not based on investment performance. Award results were released in August of the year won.

