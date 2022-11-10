Viasat and Cobham Satcom Announce Strategic Collaboration on Maritime Connectivity System Ahead of ViaSat-3

CARLSBAD, Calif. and LYNGBY, Denmark , Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, and Cobham Satcom, a leading global provider of satellite communications solutions to the maritime and land segments, today announced the companies are collaborating on a new, advanced satellite connectivity solution for the maritime and energy industries in preparation for the launch of Viasat's next generation satellite constellation, ViaSat-3.

The connectivity system, which will include a portfolio of groundbreaking antenna systems from Cobham Satcom, is being meticulously designed to deliver advanced, high-speed connectivity that will leverage the immense satellite capacity expected from the ViaSat-3 constellation. Each of the three ViaSat-3 satellites is anticipated to deliver at least 1 Terabit of data per second (1Tbps) — equal to 1,000 Gigabits per second, which will provide flexibility to offer even faster Internet speeds and manage increasingly data-hungry applications. In addition, the collaboration will include the introduction of the industry first upgrade kit, which will allow conversion of existing Ku and other Ka band services to Viasat services.

Viasat and Cobham Satcom will work with Cobham Satcom's broad global distribution network to provide customers professional fit for purpose pre-sales and after-sales support.

"Building off our long-standing relationship, we have been able to closely collaborate during Cobham Satcom's development of next-generation terminals to optimize the broadband connectivity experience on our future satellites," said Shameem Hashmi, VP and GM, Maritime, Viasat. "The terminal solution will be important as the ViaSat-3 constellation, once complete, is expected to, incredibly, increase Viasat's total satellite fleet capacity by 600 percent. Plus," Hashmi continued, "layered upon this immense capacity will be the ability to flexibly move the capacity, directing it to high demand areas, such as the Caribbean, the Mediterranean or Straits of Singapore and Malacca where demand for maritime connectivity is often concentrated."

"We are excited to continue our strong partnership with Viasat not only bringing the industry's most reliable high throughput connectivity to the maritime community but continuing to deliver the ultimate customer experience. Each ViaSat-3 satellite will bring unparalleled high throughput to the market, and with Cobham Satcom's portfolio of next generation user terminals and strong sales partner and after sales service network, we will collaborate closely to deliver a comprehensive end-to-end experience for yachting, commercial shipping, Cruise, and Oil & Gas customers," added Peter Kiær, Senior Vice President for Maritime at Cobham Satcom.

The companies are expanding upon a long-term successful relationship that dates to 2015, and more recently rapidly made inroads to provide high-speed connectivity in the maritime industry. The companies have deployed fast, reliable satellite broadband internet on hundreds of vessels with Viasat's existing Ka-band network and Cobham Satcom's advanced Ka-band SAILOR user terminal. The current solution has quickly gained momentum as demand for reliable connectivity onboard vessels soars, especially from productivity application, video conferencing and entertainment.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For over 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

About Cobham Satcom

Cobham Satcom is a market-leading provider of radio and satellite communications solutions and services for the maritime and land segments, delivering business- and mission-critical connectivity to a broad range of service providers, enterprises, and government customers.

By exploring new technologies, partnerships, and spaces, Cobham Satcom continues to deliver on tracking and pointing innovation, and designs and manufactures high-performance radio and communication terminals, gateways, and systems solutions under the SAILOR, Sea Tel, EXPLORER and TRACKER brands.

