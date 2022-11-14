Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Cierra Bickel as Director of Sales and Marketing of the Springhill Suites Cincinnati Midtown

COVINGTON, Ky., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Cierra Bickel has been appointed the director of sales and marketing of the Springhill Suites Cincinnati Midtown. Ms. Bickel brings over 10 years of hospitality experience to her new role as director of sales and marketing having previously served as the director of sales for the Holiday Inn Express Cincinnati.

"We are delighted to have Cierra join Commonwealth," said Jennifer Porter, chief operating officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "We are confident that with her strategic sales approach and knowledge of the market; she will be a strong asset to the team at the Springhill."

An experienced leader in both sales and operations, Ms. Bickel built her career by inspiring vision and generating best-in-class hospitality. Prior to joining the Springhill Suites Cincinnati Midtown, Bickel served in various leadership roles with the AC Marriott Liberty Township, the Hampton Inn and Fairfield Inn Fairborn Dayton, the Residence Inn Exton, and Hampton Inn King of Prussia. Ms. Bickel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Hospitality Management from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is active in the community and is vice president of the Madisonville Business Chamber as well as a member of the National Society of Minorites in Hospitality.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full-service and select-service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

