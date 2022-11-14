Dallas Morning News Names Allied Electronics & Automation a 2022 Top Place to Work

Allied ranks among the top 100 in the annual list, adding to its accolades for the year.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation , a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), and a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, made The Dallas Morning News' annual list of best places to work in the Metroplex. Allied ranked 20th in the large company category. It last appeared on the list in 2011.

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc (formerly Electrocomponents plc), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. (PRNewswire)

This is the latest workplace award for the organization, which has championed inclusion, employee well-being, retention, and recruitment. In July, Allied was named one of the 50 Most Inspiring Workplaces in North America. Allied unveiled a new hybrid office space in June along with a more flexible and supportive work model to optimize the employee, customer, and supplier experience. It also revised its employee benefits package to improve benefits for domestic and same-sex partners and to cover gender-affirming medical treatment.

"It is so affirming to receive an award like this because of the way it's assessed by an outside agency taken from the responses of our employees," said Katie Cartwright, Vice President of People at Allied. "Our leadership has remained committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can feel comfortable about bringing their authentic selves to the workplace. That's how we make amazing happen."

Allied supplies more than 3.5 million products from more than 650 trusted suppliers — including more than 250,000 ready-to-ship products in categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components — and offers a comprehensive suite of services and tools including the industry's largest collection of 360º product images, an extensive range of 3D CAD models, more than 1.1 million up-to-date datasheets, a highly experienced technical support team , and kitting, bagging, and labeling services . Allied also publishes its Expert Advice series of articles and podcasts designed to place critical industry knowledge and expertise at its customers' fingertips and help them identify product and technology solutions as unique as their businesses.

Allied Electronics & Automation, part of RS Group

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc, a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building, and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. RS Group plc stocks more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provides a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million industrial customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship nearly 60,000 parcels daily.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2022, reported revenue of $3.3 billion.

For more information about Allied Electronics & Automation, please visit www.alliedelec.com/ or connect with us via social media on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Please note that in Q1 2023, Allied will rebrand to "RS." The new global RS brand will establish a better connection across RS Group's products and services and deliver efficiency, value, and scalability to stakeholders worldwide.

Video URL:

https://youtu.be/h7Ywo4RSjVQ

Editorial Contact & Media Inquiries:

Karen Gavenda

Allied Electronics & Automation, part of RS Group

Karen.Gavenda@alliedelec.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allied Electronics & Automation