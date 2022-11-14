SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation ("Applied Genetic" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AGTC), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company via tender offer. Under the tender offer, the Company's shareholders will receive $0.34 in cash for each share of Applied Genetic common stock owned, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right ("CVR"). The transaction is valued at approximately $23.5 million.

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) Applied Genetic's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the consideration to be paid adequately compensates Applied Genetic's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. Notably, at least one analyst set a price target for the Company of $16.00 per share, $15.66 above the per-share merger consideration.

