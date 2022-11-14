Sharp Receives Four Frank Awards at The Cannata Report's Annual Imaging Industry Event

Four Years as Best Manufacturer and for CEO Mike Marusic as Best Male Executive, the Third Year as Best-in-Class and the Second Year as Best Marketing Strategy.

MONTVALE, N.J., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), announces that it has been honored with four Frank Awards at The Cannata Report's 37th Annual Awards & Charities Gala, which took place on November 10, 2022, at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, NJ. For the fourth consecutive year, Sharp received Best Manufacturer and Best Male Executive – Mike Marusic. This is also the third year Sharp received the Best-in-Class award and the second consecutive year that the company was awarded the Best Marketing Strategy award.

The Sharp team receiving their 4 Frank Awards at The Cannata Report’s Annual Imaging Industry Event (PRNewswire)

The Frank Awards honor business leaders from the manufacturer, financing and software and services segments of the imaging industry. Winners are determined by The Cannata Report's Annual Dealer Survey, which gathers the views of the dealer community on topics that are important to their businesses. Sharp's four awards include:

Best Manufacturer (for the fourth consecutive year), which recognizes Sharp's excellent portfolio of products and services for the dealer community.

Best Male Executive (for the fourth consecutive year), which recognizes Mike Marusic , SIICA president and CEO, and his dedication to the company as well as the dealer community.

Best-in-Class (for the third year), for providing top service and support to the dealer community.

Best Marketing Strategy (for the second consecutive year), for an excellent job executing marketing strategies throughout the dealer community.

"Sharp is firing on all cylinders in the dealer channel," said CJ Cannata, president and CEO, The Cannata Report. "Its strategic response to supply chain issues has been praised throughout the industry. Sharp's dealers noted unmatched support across the board for its management team in our Annual Dealer Survey, especially for CEO Mike Marusic. He is an approachable and effective leader who is valued and appreciated by Sharp's dealer partners."

"We are honored to receive multiple Frank Awards and are grateful to have the support of our incredible dealer community," said Mike Marusic, president and CEO of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "These awards are a testament to the confidence and trust that our dealers have shown towards Sharp over the past year as we continue to provide innovative products to our community."

In addition to the announcement of the Frank Award winners, the in-person event raised more than $180,000 for the Marie Cusumano Endowed Scholarship at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.

The awards mark the fifth year in a row that Sharp has received three or more Frank Awards, bringing the total to 17 awards since 2018.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays, and smart office technologies. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 and 2022 World's Most Admired Company Lists, ranking the world's most respected and reputable companies. Sharp's headquarters in Montvale, NJ has been named a "Best Places to Work in NJ" in 2021 and 2022 by NJBIZ, a leading New Jersey business publication.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation. SIICA markets Sharp's Simply Smarter business products and solutions, such as Synappx applications, professional displays, laptops, desktop monitors and a full suite of copier and printer solutions, that can help companies manage workflow efficiently and increase productivity so they can work smarter. SIICA markets its products through a vast network of independent dealerships as well as its through its direct sales division Sharp Business Systems (SBS). By accelerating collaboration, improving efficiencies, digitizing workflows and increasing information security, Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work through technology that is smart and easy to use.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

212.931.6172

PMerchan@Peppercomm.com

(PRNewsfoto/Sharp Electronics Corporation U) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation