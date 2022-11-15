Savor Britain's Matchday Culinary Tradition with Homemade American Taste

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States prepares for Thanksgiving week and an unprecedented pair of soccer showdowns against British nations, Marie Callender's, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is encouraging diehard supporters and first-time soccer fans alike to steal a favorite play from our rivals.

As the United States prepares for soccer showdowns against a pair of British nations, Marie Callender’s is encouraging Americans to steal a favorite play from our rivals and partake in their pre-match meal of choice: savory meat pies. The makers of America’s best-selling brand of frozen pot pies is rallying backers of the Stars and Stripes to start a new American tradition by enjoying the hearty taste of their home-cooked pot pies during matches next week against Wales and England. (PRNewswire)

Across the pond, savory meat pies are the pre-match meal of choice in pubs and stadiums from Wrexham to London. And just as America took "football" from the Brits and dubbed the game "soccer," Marie Callender's, makers of America's best-selling brand of frozen pot pies1, is rallying backers of the Stars and Stripes to start a new American tradition by enjoying the hearty taste of their home-cooked pot pies during matches next week against Wales and England.

"Savory pies have long been a part of British sport culture, and next week is the perfect time to introduce that tradition to Americans," said Matthew Brown, brand director for Marie Callender's Meals. "Our pot pies offer a warm, hearty meal with homemade taste. Whether you're looking for a convenient option to start a busy week, or a Friday afternoon break from Thanksgiving leftovers, Marie Callender's pot pies are a delicious choice."

With two mid-day kickoffs during a Thanksgiving week notorious for hectic meal planning and prep, Marie's Callender's pot pies are a convenient, satisfying choice. Marie Callender's most popular offering, the Chicken Pot Pie, is made with tender white-meat chicken, carrots, celery, and peas, prepared in a golden flaky crust. Chicken Pot Pie multipacks are great option for a watch party with fellow fans.

The newest addition to the line-up, Chicken Pot Pie with Crust Made From Cauliflower, offers a hearty combination of chicken, gravy and vegetables, surrounded by a crust made from wheat and cauliflower. You can also enjoy Turkey and Beef Pot Pies among many other choices.

Ready to show your spirit? Share your Marie Callender's matchday photos on social media with #mariepotpiesUSA. To view the full menu of Marie Callender's Pot Pies, visit www.mariecallendersmeals.com/frozen-pot-pies.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

