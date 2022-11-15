VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - On-site industrial wastewater treatment provider Axine Water Technologies announces the appointment of Mark Ralph as President and Chief Executive Officer, replacing Jonathon Rhone who vacated the post in June 2022.

Mark transitions into this new role following a 21-year career in the pharmaceutical industry. During his tenure at Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Mark took on leadership roles of increasing responsibility and gained experience in several different fields, including drug discovery, operations, finance, business development and corporate venture capital.

"Axine is excited to welcome Mark to the team. We are confident that his leadership will facilitate Axine's continued development of our technology and expansion into emerging marketplaces," said Greg Peet, Axine Executive Chairman.

"I am delighted to be joining Axine. This team has the winning combination of technical know-how, attention to quality and focus on environment. Water is our most precious resource and the future will demand that we implement new and sustainable methods to treat and reuse wastewater," said Mark Ralph, Axine President and CEO.

About Axine Water Technologies

Axine has created a new standard for treating toxic, recalcitrant organic pollutants in pharmaceutical, chemical and other industrial wastewater to address a global problem. Axine's breakthrough solution combines advanced electrochemical oxidation technology with a flexible, modular system design and a unique wastewater-as-a-service business model. Axine provides customers with a robust, versatile solution capable of treating all types of organics to meet the most stringent treatment requirements without using hazardous chemicals. Axine's service model enables customers to achieve wastewater and sustainability goals with minimal capital investment and technology risk. For more information, please visit www.axinewater.com.

