Intellian awarded contract to design and supply user terminals for Viasat Maritime

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc., a global communications company (NASDAQ: VSAT), and Intellian, a leading provider of feature-rich, future proof satellite communications solutions, today announced a contract award for Intellian to design and supply a bespoke range of Ka-band user terminals exclusively for Viasat's Maritime connectivity solution.

In addition to the bespoke new terminals, Intellian will also develop a 100cm upgrade kit for Intellian's popular NX Series. The NX Series is the world's market leading VSAT maritime antenna, and this conversion kit will enable thousands of vessels the opportunity to connect to Viasat services.

The new 60cm and 100cm bespoke user terminals leverage Intellian's innovative satellite terminal technology and geostationary satellite orbit (GEO) modem integration expertise. With many world-firsts and industry leading innovations, Intellian has quickly garnered the reputation for engineering excellence through their customer-centric approach.

With the new range of Viasat products, customers will benefit from highly reliable access to Viasat's satellite network, including the upcoming ViaSat-3 constellation. The launch of the first of the trio of ViaSat-3 satellites is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023, and is expected to be in service for the maritime market in 2023.

From streaming to video conferencing, Intellian and Viasat will empower a true at-home and in-office experience for superyacht, energy, and commercial customers, so everybody onboard can do anything online. Viasat offers customers access to on-demand, 24/7 personalised support to keep up and running, fixed pricing for a high quality experience, and flexibility to meet seasonal demands.

Eric Sung, CEO of Intellian, said: "This is a great opportunity for Intellian to collaborate with one of the leading global communications companies, combining our individual excellence to form a long-lasting and fruitful relationship. The contract win is yet another tangible example of our placement as a market leader, utilising our unparalleled engineering and supply chain capabilities to deliver exceptional value to the market."

For more than 35 years, Viasat has powered customers across air, land, and sea, building a foundation as a trusted and stable partner for long term investment and vital services. Its GEO satellite technology is equipped with the flexibility, efficiency and bandwidth required to be the foundational technology for the maritime market.

Shameem Hashmi, VP and GM, Maritime at Viasat, said: "With the upcoming launch of ViaSat-3, our relationship with Intellian has come at a critical time, enabling us to deliver the connectivity that our leisure and commercial customers require. We're excited about broader access to the Intellian customer base on a global scale, and for the continued collaboration and development of terminal technology that supports our network. We believe Intellian aligns with our innovative and forward-thinking approach to satellite connectivity."

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For over 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea.

About Intellian Technologies, Inc.

Intellian is driven by a passion for innovation and an agile responsiveness to customer needs. As the crucial link between satellite networks and millions of people on Earth, Intellian's leading technology and antennas empower global connectivity across oceans and continents, organizations and communities. Strategic thinking, an obsession with quality and a proven ability to deliver enables Intellian to invent for the future, creating mutual success for partners and customers as the world's connectivity needs evolve. For more information, follow @Intellian and visit intelliantech.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements include among others, statements about the timing, performance, capabilities and anticipated benefits of the ViaSat-3 class satellite platform; statements related to Viasat and Intellian's relationship; the introduction of a new maritime broadband connectivity solution; the availability, capabilities and performance of the connectivity solution; and the satellites used to provide the service. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of the ViaSat-3 class satellites and Viasat's other satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the ViaSat-3 satellite platforms; unexpected expenses or delays related to the satellite system; the ability to successfully implement Viasat's business plan for broadband satellite services on Viasat's anticipated timeline or at all, including with respect to the ViaSat-3 satellite platforms; contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and increased competition and other factors affecting the connectivity sector, generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2022 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content:

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.