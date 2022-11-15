Tianlong Showcases Innovative Smart PCR Lab Solution at Medica 2022

XI'AN, CHINA, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 14 to 17, Tianlong's newly-launched smart PCR lab solution will showcase at Medica 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. The innovative smart PCR lab solution from Tianlong can maximize resources by making the best use of people, space, and equipment, and empower the PCR laboratory with high productivity and high efficiency.

How can we empower PCR lab?

Different from traditional PCR laboratories relying on manual and paper-based recording, Tianlong smart lab system can keep track of all the samples, and monitor the experiment status in real time, thus realizing rapid traceability of abnormal test results. Professionals have an unprecedented view of everything that is happening in the lab.

Paperless recording removes manual, error-prone workflows. The fully automatic instrument can improve lab efficiency and standardize the process. With the innovative smart laboratory system and interconnected automatic devices, nucleic acid testing efficiency in the lab can be greatly enhanced and data integrity can be ensured.

The increased connectivity and automation allow labs to work more efficiently, leading to higher-quality data with less human labor and less human error. In the smart PCR lab, human labor can decrease by 75% and testing capability can increase by 160% in an 8-hour shift when compared with a traditional PCR lab. Tianlong smart lab solution is perfect for massive testing due to its high efficiency.

Up to now, Tianlong smart lab solution has been applied in many hospitals such as Beijing Children's Hospital, Beijing Tsinghua Changgeng Hospital in China mainland as well as some public health laboratory in Hong Kong, which has greatly empowered those labs with maximum efficiency.

About Tianlong

Tianlong is an innovative high-tech company specializing in molecular diagnostic products in China. Since its foundation in 1997, Tianlong has devoted itself to providing integrated PCR lab solutions for professionals worldwide. We have a wide range of products covering from devices to reagents, including nucleic acid extractors, Real-time PCR systems, All-in-one molecular diagnosis systems, sample processing systems, liquid handling systems, and 300 kinds of compatible reagents. With NMPA, CE, and FDA marks, our products have been exported to more than 100 countries and regions worldwide and have greatly helped the prevention and control of epidemics such as COVID-19, SARS, avian influenza, Ebola, Zika, and African swine fever.

