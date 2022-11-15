The Trading Pit, an Award-Winning Proprietary Trading Firm, Secures €10 million in Growth Funding

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trading Pit (TTP) is proud to announce that it has secured €10 million in its latest round of growth funding. The high-growth prop trading fintech has secured capital to accelerate its growth initiatives with a mission to become the global leader in online prop trading.

The Trading Pit is now set to enable global access to all major asset classes, including Forex, Futures, Stocks and Cryptos within the next 6 months. Pinorena Capital was the principal investor in this funding round following its early investment in the company.

"We are very eager to support The Trading Pit considering the company's exceptional delivery on all fronts of its original business plan. We have been amazed by the strong interest TTP has received from brokers, platform providers, and of course traders in such a short time. This solidifies our belief that TTP's products and services will fundamentally change the way prop trading industry works today. The fintech start-up has our full support in becoming the industry's benchmark over the next few years and creating the prop trading, investing, and asset management super app."

Illimar Mattus | Founder of Pinorena Capital & Co-Founder of The Trading Pit

Pinorena Capital, the private equity firm led by entrepreneur Illimar Mattus, runs a fintech-heavy portfolio of companies. This funding will assist TTP in achieving its goals and help in creating a super app starting with proprietary trading and then naturally expanding into investments and asset management. TTP is building up an ambitious B2B product offering and B2C business development network, from Asia to the Americas. A global network of up to 30 major trading platforms and service providers will feature as part of TTP's prop trading infrastructure within the next 24 months, with the liquidity being sourced from over 20 industry-leading brokers.

"We are pleased to see such a strong commitment from our existing investors which will help us to deliver on all of The Trading Pit's strategic objectives at a much faster pace. The Trading Pit emerged from the simple concept of giving all skilful traders a fair opportunity to reach success in an environment where there is no conflict of interest, and which has full transparency. Our initial success has convinced us that we need to be much bolder with our plans and execution, and the capital provided by our investors will help us to do exactly that."

Christoph Radecker | Founder of Futures.de & Co-Founder of The Trading Pit

As the company looks forward to realizing its innovative approach to trading the markets, its product development capacity and speed will be key to establishing itself as the leading one-stop venue for online prop trading. The Trading Pit's platform and offerings represent nothing less than a new generation of online services and products for talented traders. The company's prop trading challenges have been designed by industry experts and developers to identify and retain top traders worldwide. The company has consistently outpaced growth forecasts and its innovation across its platforms and services allows traders to create far more impactful results.

