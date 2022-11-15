ZENO MEDIA & SOUNDSTACK PARTNER TO EMPOWER CREATORS & CONNECT COMMUNITIES GLOBALLY

New Partnership Underscores Commitment to Democratize the AdTech Stack for Publishers

PITTSBURGH and NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundStack, the audio-as-a-service (AaaS) company, and Zeno Media , a worldwide top ten streaming audio company, today announce a partnership that makes it simple for broadcasters to further connect with their listeners in communities around the world, while monetizing their content with the best technology available. All podcasters on Zeno Media, an audio content platform that enables broadcasters and content creators' to be heard by millions of listeners, can now easily utilize cutting edge technology to host and monetize their content on SoundStack.

SoundStack simplifies audio creation, monetization, and distribution (PRNewswire)

"Creators on Zeno are fulfilling a critical need for multicultural listeners around the world: to stay connected to their communities through great audio programming," said Zeno's CEO Morris Berger. "By giving them a complete, simple toolset that gets their shows up and running, and earning ad revenue immediately, this partnership makes fulfilling that need a lot easier. I have confidence in the SoundStack team because they understand our needs of providing free and easy-to-use podcasting tools for the most diverse publishers in the world."

Specifically, the partnership between the two platforms will allow podcasters on Zeno to utilize Soundstack's suite of services such as:

Host and distribute widely through an industry-leading platform

Monetize ads easily, for the highest-possible revenue, with open access to advertiser demand, dynamic ad insertion, and more

Create podcasts automatically from live streams, and publish them instantly

Receive IAB Certified podcast reporting

"For some people, a podcast may be the way to connect to their homeland. By bringing Zeno Media, the largest player in this space, onto our tech stack, we've created access to a new supply opportunity that connects its diverse and unique audience with content from their local communities. SoundStack Marketplace has uncovered demand that helps Zeno Media continue to offer its services for free, while putting money in the pockets of broadcasters across the globe," said SoundStack's CRO Rockie Thomas.

For more information, visit our blog here.

About SoundStack

SoundStack is the audio as a service (AaaS) company that accelerates audio innovation for creators and advertisers. SoundStack supports and adds value to over 13,000 stations, podcasts and publishers globally since 2010 and is a passionate team of 70+ audio professionals with the experience and knowledge to simplify, demystify and deliver audio at scale, in whichever "verse" audio is listened to, today and in the future. Based in Pittsburgh, SoundStack was created through the combination of Media Creek, EmpireStreaming, Abovecast, AudioCatapult and Live365, which will continue to operate as a separate brand. For more information, visit here .

About Zeno Media

Zeno Media, a worldwide top ten streaming audio company, amplifies multicultural, local voices while connecting niche and diaspora communities to their hometown radio stations and native language programming. With more than 40,000+ large and small streaming content providers globally, the company averages 40M+ Monthly Active Users. Zeno offers the only end-to-end streaming solution at no cost as well as innovative tools that enable broadcasters to monetize content and broaden their audience base worldwide. Learn more at www.zeno.fm .

Media Contact:

press@soundstack.com

press@zenomedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoundStack