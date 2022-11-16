Dominion DMS announces Nissan and Infiniti Dealer Communication Systems Integration

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion DMS announces Nissan and Infiniti Dealer Communication Integration, allowing VUE DMS to be fully functional with Nissan and Infiniti's Sales, Parts, Repair Orders, Financial Statements, and Warranty information. VUE DMS is now one of the DMS vendors approved for Nissan and Infiniti dealers in North America, these dealers can consider VUE DMS.

This integration enables communication between VUE DMS and Nissan and Infiniti, which allows dealers to move and share data more quickly and efficiently.

"VUE DMS is a robust platform with many features my team was excited to use. One such feature is the ability to work repair orders from a tablet since it is a cloud-based system. I can also save money by using this feature in VUE DMS." - Russell Street, General Manager, Columbus Nissan.

From customer information, vehicle inventory, and F&I deals to service appointments, repair orders, and warranty credit, this integration bridges the gap between the DMS and OEM. This integration allows your parts department to interface with VUE DMS to manage orders, returns, activity, and stocking.

"At Dominion DMS, our mission is to partner with automotive dealers in an ever-evolving landscape. We jointly build modern and secure integrations with OEMs and other third-party solution providers giving dealerships more options than ever to drive the success of their business with our powerful, yet simple to use, VUE DMS." - Arlene Clements, VP of Business Development, Dominion DMS.

Fixed Ops Benefits:

Parts inventory, shipping, orders, and return master information

Repair Order data

Work ROs and appointments from the service drive right from your tablet

Warranty Labor Time Guide

Special service vehicle campaign

Service Appointments to Nissan

National service history vehicle to and from Nissan

F&I Sales Benefits:

Vehicle inventory adjustment, both inbound/outbound

Retail delivery report

Credit contracts

Accounting Benefits:

Financial statements

Warranty payments

This announcement is another reason for dealers to reconsider their current DMS relationship and consider what VUE DMS can offer. To learn more about Dominion DMS and its VUE DMS platform, visit DominionDMS.com .

About Dominion DMS:

Dominion DMS partners with automotive dealers to offer modern solutions in an ever-evolving landscape. VUE by Dominion DMS is a cloud-native dealer management system that gives US-based franchised automotive dealers the digital security, flexibility, and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. VUE enables dealers to deliver seamless customer interactions, reduce costs and protect their business. Through its robust suite of certified SecureVUE APIs, VUE provides technology partners with the access and workflows they need to satisfy our common customers, the dealers. Consider Dominion DMS today. For more information, visit our website , and like us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Scott Smith

Product & Content Marketing Manager

Dominion DMS

Scott.Smith2@dominiondms.com

