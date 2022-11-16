PayDay Employer Solutions Announces VP Sales Justin Deal to Co-Host Morning Coffee on RVN Television

BELLMAWR, N.J., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PayDay Employer Solutions, a boutique employer services provider, announced today that Justin Deal, the company's VP of Sales, has joined internet streaming network RVN Television's Thursday Morning Coffee show as co-host.

Justin Deal, VP Sales of PayDay Employer Solutions and Co-Host of Morning Coffee, Thursdays on RVN Television. (PRNewswire)

Deal joins co-host Joe Silva and former Philadelphia Eagle Markus Thomas to discuss hot topics, current events, and sports. Morning Coffee can be watched live on Thursdays from 7:00-9:00 a.m. or streamed at viewers' convenience on the RVN website, Apple TV or Roku TV. The show boasts 40,000-60,000 viewers per month.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Morning Coffee," said Deal. "The show is a great opportunity to talk about local business and small business issues. I'm looking forward to interviewing some of PayDay's clients on the show and getting their expert insight into their industries."

PayDay has helped their clients claim over $100 million in the Employee Retention Credit, a one-time program that the IRS instituted during the pandemic to incentivize businesses to keep people employed. This credit enables employers to claim up to $26,000 per employee. By speaking with PayDay's payroll professionals, clients who either were unaware that they were eligible, or had been told incorrectly that they were not eligible, have been able to apply for and receive tens of thousands of dollars. Since this program starts to expire in 2023, PayDay recommends businesses that have not reached out about it yet, do so quickly.

About PayDay Employer Solutions

PayDay Employer Solutions is a boutique payroll service with a concentration on small to medium size businesses. Founded in 2010 by payroll executives with over 30 years of industry experience, PayDay's mission is to meet the individual needs of its clients through customization, customer service, and competitive pricing. In 2019, PayDay was ranked 2767 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. For more information, visit www.paydayes.com .

About RVNTV

RVN Television, located in Mount Laurel, NJ, takes the concept of radio, the vision of television, a sprinkle of podcasting, combined with social media and smart devices for outlets, to create their own unique, cutting-edge brand of broadcast media. For more information visit www.rvntelevision.com .

For more information, contact:

Renee Deal

610-233-6122

rdeal@paydayes.com

PayDay Employer Solutions of Bellmawr, NJ acquires StarPay Payroll & HR Solutions of Long Island, bringing client roster to over 3000. (PRNewsfoto/PayDay Employer Solutions) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PayDay Employer Solutions