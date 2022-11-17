AIP Publishing Signs Three-Year Read & Publish Agreement with the CAUL Consortium

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing is delighted to announce it has entered into a three-year Read & Publish agreement with the Council of Australian University Librarians (CAUL) Consortium. The agreement spans from January 2023 to December 2025 and offers unlimited read access to 25 publications within the AIP Publishing portfolio to researchers affiliated with participating institutions that are members of CAUL.

The agreement also grants those researchers the opportunity to publish open access across 23 AIP Publishing journals free of any author-incurred article processing charges (APCs).

"CAUL Procurement are delighted to add AIP Publishing to the list of OA Agreements and expand OA opportunities to Authors in Australia and New Zealand", said Angus Cook, Director of Content Procurement at CAUL. "CAUL and AIPP have had a very longstanding relationship and it is rewarding to work alongside AIPP in this next part of our journey together. Partnership is vital in these types of agreement, and it's pleasing that AIPP have shown great willingness in working with CAUL to make this agreement happen. "

"We are thrilled to expand upon our relationship with CAUL," said Penelope Lewis, AIP Publishing's Chief Publishing Officer. "Transformative agreements like these are a great step forward in promoting open science and giving more people around the world access to groundbreaking work."

About CAUL Inc.

The Council of Australian University Librarians Incorporated (CAUL) is the peak leadership organisation for university libraries in Australia and New Zealand. CAUL Members are the University Librarians or equivalent of the 39 institutions that have representation on Universities Australia and the 8 members of the Council of New Zealand University Librarians (CONZUL). CAUL makes a significant contribution to higher education strategy, policy and outcomes through a commitment to a shared purpose: To transform how people experience knowledge – how it can be discovered, used, and shared. CAUL's vision is that society is transformed through the power of research, teaching, and learning. University libraries are essential knowledge and information infrastructures that enable student achievement and research excellence.

About AIP Publishing

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

