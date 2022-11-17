Fourth Annual BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) Day Most Successful One Yet

A RECORD-BREAKING NUMBER OF CONSUMERS PARTICIPATED, WITH BOGO GIFT CARDS SELLING OUT IN JUST A FEW HOURS11

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV ), celebrated the fourth annual – and most successful – BOTOX® Cosmetic Day yet.

Once again, the day was met with record-breaking numbers, with BOTOX® Cosmetic seeing the largest treatment day on the books in the brand's 20-year history.11

11 The day saw the highest single day of Allē registrations in the history of the company.

Within the first hour, the BOTOX ® Cosmetic Day site had more than 285,000 visitors. 11

The site also saw a 130% increase in searches for local healthcare providers online to explore BOTOX ® Cosmetic treatment options in their area, compared to last year. 11

The highest number of BOGO gift cards were sold in BOTOX ® Cosmetic Day history exceeding 2021 by 20%. 11

The brand saw over 25,000 social media posts and mentions leading up to BOTOX® Cosmetic Day.11

"Our record-breaking traffic this BOTOX® Cosmetic Day demonstrates how excited people are about BOTOX® Cosmetic. I think that is because of the natural looking results BOTOX® Cosmetic offers at the hands of our esteemed providers12,*,**," said Jasson Gilmore, Senior Vice President, Allergan Data Labs. "The proof of this successful day is in the numbers and we hope to make this holiday an even better experience for our customers and providers next year."

BOTOX® Cosmetic is the first and only product of its kind FDA approved to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe frown lines, crow's feet lines and forehead lines in adults, with full results in 30 days.2-6 No other product on the market has received FDA approval for use in crow's feet lines or forehead lines.2-6 Based on results from an online market research survey, 94% of neurotoxin patients deemed FDA approval as very (73%) to somewhat (21%) important to them.7† BOTOX® Cosmetic offers more than 20 years of research and real-world experience.8 It is the most widely researched and studied treatment of its kind and is approved for use in 98 countries.9 The safety and efficacy of BOTOX® Cosmetic have been described in more than 604 peer-reviewed articles in scientific and medical journals.9

For those unable to secure a gift card, the two-week-long offer of double points on BOTOX® Cosmetic treatments powered by Allē is still available until November 30, 2022. To stay current on the latest information, consumers can join Allē, a resource hub for additional information, exclusive offers, personalized content and more. Check out https://alle.com/botoxcosmeticday for the terms and conditions of this offer.

*Patients combined from two studies treated for their forehead and frown lines reported being "Mostly or Very Satisfied" with the natural looking result of treatment.

**In two clinical trials, 90% and 82% of patients reported they were "Mostly or Very Satisfied" (top 2 out of 5 responses) with their treatment results at Day 60.

†Results from an online market research survey of patients who received a neurotoxin at least once within the last 2 years.

BOTOX® Cosmetic Important Safety Information & Approved Uses

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms including: loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

BOTOX® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, and/or forehead lines.

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of taking BOTOX® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported. They include: itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not receive BOTOX® Cosmetic if you: are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc® (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA), or Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA); have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing from typical doses of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including: plans to have surgery; had surgery on your face; have trouble raising your eyebrows; drooping eyelids; any other abnormal facial change; are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby); are breast-feeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc®, Dysport®, or Xeomin® in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic include: dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems: double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of your eyelids and dry eyes.

APPROVED USES

BOTOX® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, and frown lines between the eyebrows in adults.

For more information refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor.

To report a side effect, please call Allergan at 1-800-678-1605.

Please see BOTOX® Cosmetic full Product Information including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide .

About Allergan Aesthetics

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Their aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Their goal is to consistently provide customers worldwide with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

