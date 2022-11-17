Hyundai Awarded U.S. News & World Report 2023 Best SUV Brand for Third Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai was awarded the U.S. News & World Report 2023 Best SUV Brand for the third consecutive year today. It was selected for its lineup that includes capable gas-powered SUVs, as well as fuel-efficient hybrid and EV models in various body styles to suit nearly any buyer need.

Olabisi Boyle (right), vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America accepts the 2023 Best SUV Brand Award from John Vincent (left), senior reporter, Autos, U.S. News & World Report in Los Angeles, Calif., on Thursday, November 17, 2022. (PRNewswire)

"Winning the U.S. News & World Report 2023 Best SUV Brand for the third consecutive year is very gratifying, as the entire company has diligently worked to exceed SUV buyer needs," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "With powerful and clean powertrains, abundant advanced technologies, innovative design and comprehensive safety features, Hyundai is consistently satisfying its SUV buyers with success."

"We recognize these automakers with the Best Vehicle Brand awards because they produce the cars, trucks, SUVs or luxury vehicles that best match with consumer interests," says Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "There's a Hyundai SUV available for every buyer, with models that range from the compact Venue and Tucson, to the midsize Santa Fe and the luxurious Palisade. Hyundai SUVs win points for offering the latest in driver-assistance and infotainment technology at an accessible price."

The Best Vehicle Brand awards evaluate 38 brands and recognize industry-wide excellence for cars, SUVs, trucks, and luxury vehicles. Full details for the U.S. News Best Vehicle Brand awards can be found at the following link: https://cars.usnews.com/cars-trucks/advice/best-vehicle-brand-awards.

