Hyundai Home: Easy and Efficient Home Electrification Now Available

Hyundai Home Officially Launching in 16 States

Brings Solar, Energy Storage and EV Charging to Hyundai Customers in One Solution

Electrum Energy Advisor Guides Homeowners Through Personalized Purchase Process

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai continues its evolution as a Smart Mobility Solution Provider with the consumer availability of Hyundai Home. Hyundai Home gives homeowners in select states an easy way to produce, store, and use their own energy to power their lives at home and on the road.

A preview of the Hyundai Home Marketplace. (PRNewswire)

Hyundai has partnered with Electrum to develop a one-stop online marketplace to connect homeowners in select states to solar panels, energy storage systems, EV chargers and local installers. The collaboration combines Electrum's home energy expertise and national network of certified installers with Hyundai's leadership in electric mobility. Hyundai Home can help customers live more sustainable lives, lower their energy bills, and make their homes more resilient with solar panels, energy storage systems, and electric vehicle chargers. Hyundai Home is now available through Hyundai dealerships in 16 states. For more information visit Hyundai Home.

"Last year, we introduced Hyundai Home as a proof of concept at the Los Angeles Auto Show and the response was outstanding," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "Hyundai Home is now live and is ready to help customers make a seamless transition to sustainable living. Hyundai is committed to changing the way people view transportation and elevating their quality of life. Hyundai Home embodies Hyundai's mission, Progress for Humanity, ensuring universal mobility and accessible sustainable living for everyone."

Inside the Hyundai Home Marketplace, customers can purchase their home charger, learn about home solar, home energy storage, and access their own dedicated Energy Advisor. These advisors help guide customers through the purchase process, answer questions about suitable energy system options, and help determine the right system for customers' home energy needs. The marketplace will present customers with three installation bids per project, sourced from Electrum's network of trusted electricians. Customers can then review the proposals, consult with their Energy Advisor and ultimately select the best offer for their project. Hyundai and the Electrum Energy Advisor will provide customer service throughout the ownership experience. Hyundai's dealers in the available states will be able to educate customers on the Hyundai Home offering and connect them directly to the online marketplace.

"We're honored to partner with Hyundai, a leader in smart mobility, to help consumers seamlessly adopt clean and resilient home energy solutions, enabling them to choose how they power their homes and electric vehicles," said Max Aram, Electrum's CEO. "We've built a world class experience for consumers and can't wait to see their excitement when they realize how easy we've made their clean energy transition."

Highlights of the Hyundai Home Marketplace

Available in 16 states

Information on the benefits of going solar and electric vehicle charging

Instant cost estimates from multiple installers with local government and utility incentives on solar panels using an automated bidding platform

Access to leading brands with top-rated products

Expert advisors to answer questions and make recommendations

Hassle-free installation and service

For more information visit: https://hyundaihomemarketplace.com/

Cost estimates and potential savings are for illustration purposes only. See https://hyundaihomemarketplace.com/ for details.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

A preview of the Hyundai Home Marketplace. (PRNewswire)

A preview of the Hyundai Home Marketplace. (PRNewswire)

A preview of the Hyundai Home Marketplace. (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America