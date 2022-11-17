Kelly Ehlers, Founder and President of The Evoke Agency and The Tease Media Named One of 2023's Titan 100 Recipients in Wisconsin

National marketing agency and salon professional media brand Founder, Kelly Ehlers, honored as top CEO in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Kelly Ehlers, Founder & President of The Evoke Agency and The Tease Media, as a 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Wisconsin's Top 100 CEO's & C-level executives. Collectively the 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 100,000 individuals and generate $36 billion dollars in annual revenues.

"The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Wisconsin business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions," says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Kelly Ehlers is the Founder of The Evoke Agency and The Tease Media. Pioneering the social marketing space, Kelly's entrepreneurial vision disrupted the industry in 2009 when she founded The Evoke Agency to offer innovative brand solutions at the speed of the marketplace. Since then, The Evoke Agency has earned national recognition, including rankings on both the Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000 lists as the #23 Fastest-Growing Marketing Agency in the Country and the #4 Fastest-Growing Private Company in Wisconsin, and has been named one of Entrepreneur Magazine's 360 Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America.

"When founding The Evoke Agency and The Tease Media, the goal was always excellence. While the agency's growth to extended far past the reaches of Madison, to be honored as a Wisconsin Titan 100 is humbling to say the least" said Evoke Agency Founder, Kelly Ehlers.

About The Evoke Agency:

The Evoke Agency is rooted in solving business challenges through the innovative use of social media, influencer marketing and disruptive creative. To learn more about The Evoke Agency, go to www.TheEvokeAgency.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook .

About The Tease Media:

The Tease Media was launched in 2019 by Evoke Agency founder Kelly Ehlers as a digital destination for all things hair, beauty and pop culture. The Tease aims to bring together the consumer and stylist, through intelligent conversation fueled by credible industry experts. To learn more, go to: www.TheTease.com .

