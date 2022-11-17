LENNAR IS NOW SELLING AT CHATHAM VILLAGE IN WESTFIELD, IN

WESTFIELD, Ind., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the Grand Opening of Chatham Village, a quaint community of village-style home designs situated in the master-planned community of Chatham Hills. Sharing all Chatham Hills' impressive amenities and catering to the needs and wants of fun-loving families, the community offers a high-quality golf experience befitting the picturesque, rolling hills of the surrounding Westfield area.

Lennar is now selling at Chatham Village, a collection of stunning home designs situated in the highly-desirable Westfield, IN. Interested homebuyers are invited to experience the community today. (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to offer stunning home designs within the growing community of Westfield," said Craig Jensen, Indianapolis Division President for Lennar. "The community is centered around a thriving downtown with craft breweries, coffee shops, boutiques and other locally-owned businesses. These lively, everyday sights and sounds will attract Chatham Village residents, along with the area's colorful seasonal displays and small-town charm."

Chatham Village is an intimate enclave featuring Lennar's premier home designs including the Chartwell, Dorset, Halstead, Milford and Pennington. These single-family homes range from 2,099 to 2,973 square feet and offer three to five bedrooms and up to three-and-one-half baths. Select home designs include convenient studies, lofts and main-level owner's suites. All homes feature Lennar's signature Everything's Included® package with upgraded finishes, fixtures, styling details, quartz counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances, smart home technology and energy-saving features.

Purchasing a homesite in Chatham Hills waives the Sport & Social Membership initiation fee. This basic membership offers many benefits, including full use of the Pete Dye 9-hole executive golf course, short game golf practice area and year-round golf range (including all range balls and golf); access to the clubhouse with all its dining and social activities; and the full range of adult and kids' amenity programs, training camp and events.

Sport & Social members also enjoy Chatham Hills' outdoor pool, indoor pool, swim-up bar, tennis and pickleball courts, four-lane bowling simulator, two indoor golf simulators, two-story fitness/rec center, indoor basketball and volleyball gymnasium, sports courts, group fitness classes, trails, Monon Trail access and more. This social membership will also transfer with the home upon resale.

For those interested, a limited number of premier golf membership are available. The premier membership includes everything listed above plus exclusive use of the Championship Pete Dye 18-hole golf course, a private golf locker room and all range balls and green fees for everyone on the membership. Visit chathamhills.com for more details.

The community offers easy access to Chatham Hills' on-site social hotspots — including the casual dining restaurant, Chat's on the Hill. There's also an upscale restaurant and sports bar, Hamilton's Bar & Grille. Chatham Hills offers a convenient outdoor entertaining space and a fire pit / seating area. There are also numerous club events, activities and socials throughout the year.

Residents will enjoy easy access to the Monon Trail and Chatham Hills Community Park which is ideal for an extended stroll, bike ride or walk with furry friends.

Though Westfield enjoys a relaxed, small-town feel, the lifestyle is far from slow-paced. From Chatham Village, it's just a short drive to neighboring Carmel, and a few more miles to the northern outskirts of Indianapolis. Entertainment, sports, culture, cuisine and shopping options are abundant within the immediate and surrounding areas. Residents' children will attend Westfield's desirable Westfield-Washington School District.

To schedule an appointment to tour the model homes at Chatham Village, please call (317) 659-3230. For more information and to register to receive updates, visit the The Chatham Village Community Website.

