REALTY ONE GROUP WOWS A BIG CROWD AT THE 2022 NAR NXT, CELEBRATES ANOTHER BRAND AWARD WIN

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors today, once again was ONE of the most popular draws at the 2022 NAR NXT in Orlando, FL, this past weekend, welcoming large crowds of real estate professionals into its dynamic booth and also into its growing network of more than 18,000 REALTORS(R).

Led by its industry-leading business coaching, 100% commission structure and inviting COOLTURE (cool + culture), the lifestyle real estate brand continues to thrive despite a challenging housing market and is outpacing other national brands who are cutting back services and offerings, many of whom withdrew from the annual international event.

"We look forward to these events every year because it's a chance to pull back the curtain and showcase our amazing offerings for real estate professionals to become successful - faster," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "We treat our exhibit space very much like our own offices - we welcome everyONE, show them the #ONELove and the endless reasons why our professionals join Realty ONE Group and won't leave!"

Realty ONE Group was also just named an Exhibit Award winner, for outstanding real estate branding and design, by T3Sixty and MAXA Designs. This year, the global franchisor has racked up awards, being named a Top 100 Recession-Proof franchise by Franchise Business Review while claiming the No.1 spot for real estate franchisors on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2022 Franchise 500(R) List .

The UNBrokerage as it's known in the industry has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and now the countries of Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, Singapore and Spain.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 18,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Singapore. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends and has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as the number ONE real estate brand. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

