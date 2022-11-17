Revenue Executive and Chronic Pain Advocate to Reveal Secrets to Her Success in Debut Book

"Get It Together" by Puja Bhola Rios to be published by Forbes Books

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, announced today the planned 2023 release of Get It Together: A Winning Formula for Success from the Boss You Need by Puja Bhola Rios.

Rios is the Chief Revenue Officer of a startup unicorn, contributor to HuffPo, a chronic pain advocate, and now the author of an upcoming debut book. The new work details Rios' formula for business and revenue success, related through life lessons learned as the daughter of a first-generation immigrant and female revenue executive.

Consistent with an ascendant career path that Rios credits to "having it together", the book's structure is built around different areas of work and life in which readers need to "get it together." Rios uses her signature frankness and humor to deliver a message that will resonate with anyone whose life is sometimes messy, stretched, and busy, whose career feels a bit off-track, whose goals are a little unclear, and anyone wanting a blueprint to level up.

Rios adds a unique voice to the Forbes Books catalog. A strong female executive with a tell-it-like-it-is approach to life and business, Rios' first-generation success story is one of tenacity, a talent for numbers, and a direct plan for winning that aims to empower readers to finally take control of their lives.

About Puja Bhola Rios

Puja Bhola Rios is the Chief Revenue Officer of Frame.io, an Adobe company. Prior to Frame.io, Puja spent 13 years at CareerBuilder, where she started as a Sales Executive and eventually became SVP of Enterprise Sales and Customer Success. A proven intrapreneur, Puja built and successfully ran CareerBuilder's—Women's Alliance, CareerBuildHER. She's also a founding member of Chief's Miami chapter, an organization dedicated to helping women reach and retain positions of power.

In addition, Puja is a frequent contributor to HuffPo and Thrive Global, Puja prides herself on those she coaches and their success and her work as a Chronic Pain advocate and blogger. She lives in Miami Beach with her husband and two dogs, JZ, and Rhianna

About Forbes Books

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

