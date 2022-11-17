Sabre launches partnership with Girls Who Code

Collaboration highlights commitment to gender equity in tech

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, today announced a partnership with Girls Who Code (GWC), an international non-profit organization dedicated to closing the gender gap in technology and changing the image of what a programmer looks like and does.

Sabre's sponsorship will help empower a generation of change-makers by supporting Girls Who Code after school clubs for 3rd to 12th graders, which seek to educate, engage and connect girls with technology in their communities. At the collegiate-level, the GWC alumni program helps women develop skills, build confidence, and connect with women in technology.

"As a leading technology provider for the travel industry, Sabre has a vested interest in making sure tomorrow's brightest technologists embody the rich diversity that we need in our company," Shawn Williams, Chief People Officer for Sabre. "Girls Who Code and its focus on gender equity in engineering and other technology fields aligns with our commitment to embrace a culture where every team member has an opportunity to be successful as we work together to develop the solutions that will power the future of travel."

Through Sabre's Women In Tech resource group, Sabre team members will have the opportunity to actively engage in Girls Who Code events, community-building activities and recruitment opportunities for Sabre internships and careers.

"At Girls Who Code, we understand that it's not enough to foster a passion for computer science among girls and young women. We also need to build pathways to ensure that they are given equal access to opportunities that turn their interest into lucrative and exciting careers," said Tarika Barrett, CEO of Girls Who Code. "Our partnership with Sabre is an important step in our work to close the gender gap in tech and level the playing field for our most marginalized students."

Sabre is committed to creating a culture of inclusion and belonging and values the diversity of our employees all around the world. Sabre's inclusion groups, including Women In Technology and Women's Career Network, foster an environment where employees can bring their full selves to work and belong. In addition, Sabre's corporate social responsibility (CSR) program has a rich history of giving back to our communities all over the world, including the support of organizations who educate and empower underrepresented and underserved groups. Full-time team members are also given one paid day, every quarter, to give time to causes and organizations they choose.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Girls Who Code

Girls Who Code is an international nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology, and leading the movement to inspire, educate, and equip students who identify as girls or nonbinary with the computing skills needed to pursue 21st century opportunities. Since launching in 2012, Girls Who Code has reached 500,000 students through our in-person and virtual programming, and 115,000 of our alumni are college or career-aged.

